Chief Keef Sells Out Chicago Opening Night of ‘Chief Keef Live 2026’ Tour

Chief Keef has sold out the opening night of his “Chief Keef Live 2026” tour, delivering a major hometown moment for the Chicago-born rap icon.

The sold-out performance is set for September 12 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, launching the 19-date national tour and marking Chief Keef’s first Chicago headlining show in years. It also represents his first nationwide headlining run since 2024.

The Chicago return carries added significance for the artist, who is widely credited with pioneering the city’s drill sound. The tour will visit major markets including Minneapolis, Detroit, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas before concluding October 28 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas.

Fans can expect a set spanning Chief Keef’s catalog, from Finally Rich favorites such as “Love Sosa” to music from his latest mixtape, Skeletor. Surprise guest appearances are also expected throughout the run.

In 2026, Chief Keef released the viral tracks “Shake Dat” and “Rooms,” collaborated with Katy Perry on the “Legendary Lovers Remix,” and released Skeletor, setting the stage for his latest national tour.