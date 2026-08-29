Drake apparently decided Toronto needed a little more superhero energy.

On Thursday night, August 27, the rapper made a surprise appearance at the Canadian National Exhibition, better known as The Ex, walking through the packed midway in a full Iron Man suit that looked like it had come straight off a movie set.

Drake was spotted at Toronto’s CNE fair seemingly filming a music video in an Iron Man suit 😭 pic.twitter.com/Oq9RnLq7KF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 28, 2026

Naturally, the crowd lost it.

Footage circulating from the CNE shows Drake moving through the fairgrounds in the futuristic armor, stopping near the Ferris wheel, climbing structures and interacting with people as cameras followed closely behind. At one point, he was also spotted alongside someone wearing a silver Iron Man-style suit resembling War Machine.

Drake spotted at Toronto’s CNE dressed up as Ironman while filming a Music Video 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4HeHeehwlK — Yk (@ykykyk123123) August 28, 2026

That last detail has fans convinced there was more happening than a random superhero cameo.

The presence of a film crew strongly suggests Drake was shooting footage for an upcoming music video, although the specific project has not been officially identified. That has sent the internet into full detective mode, with fans connecting the appearance to several pieces of Drake’s recent musical rollout.

One possibility is “Amazing Shape,” his collaboration with Popcaan. Another theory points toward the cryptic “Fear of Missing Out” teaser Drake previously put into the world, potentially signaling another promotional move tied to his next phase.

The appearance also fits perfectly with Drake’s long-running habit of turning his hometown into part of the show. Toronto frequently becomes a backdrop for his music, videos and promotional moments, and Thursday night gave fans an especially cinematic version of that tradition.

Social media quickly gave him a new nickname: the “Canadian Tony Stark.”

The jokes practically wrote themselves, especially after Drake’s recent Iceman imagery. One minute he is embracing the frozen superhero aesthetic, the next he is walking through The Ex looking like Marvel’s most famous armored billionaire.

Whether the footage becomes part of a music video, a larger visual rollout or simply another Drake Toronto moment remains unclear.

For now, Toronto has its own Tony Stark. And apparently, he knows how to make an entrance.