Rockstar Games is giving Jason and Lucia something Grand Theft Auto protagonists have rarely had: an actual relationship to maintain.

GTA 6 is giving players the choice to either stay faithful to Lucia Caminos or cheat on her with multiple women during gameplay 👀 pic.twitter.com/EGD6aL6O7x — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 28, 2026

The upcoming GTA 6 introduces an optional romance system that lets players develop the bond between the two leads through ordinary moments scattered throughout Leonida. Players can shop together, visit hair salons, hold hands, play pool, kayak, exchange texts and even commit smaller robberies as a duo.

The idea is to make Jason and Lucia feel connected outside the major missions. Rockstar’s Rob Nelson explained that story missions alone do not create that sense of intimacy. Time spent together in the open world does.

Players may need to learn how to maintain a relationship for GTA 6.



• Optional romance story between Jason & Lucia – managed by having the two spend time together outside of missions



• Ways to strengthen the relationship include going shopping, visiting hair salons & doing… pic.twitter.com/7fIg1RMvKR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2026

Players who have no interest in turning the partnership romantic can simply leave it alone. Rockstar has emphasized that it does not want to “foist” the relationship onto players. Jason and Lucia can remain strictly platonic partners in crime, and the decision will not dramatically change the main storyline.

For players who do pursue it, however, there is a relationship meter to manage.

Ignoring texts from your partner can hurt the relationship. Spending too much time at strip clubs can also cause problems. Meanwhile, checking in, spending time together and participating in activities can strengthen the connection.

That creates a fascinating wrinkle in a game built around chaos. Imagine being chased by police after a robbery while simultaneously wondering whether you should answer Lucia’s text. Or spending hours causing mayhem across Vice City before remembering that your fictional girlfriend has apparently been waiting for a response.

Fans have already embraced the possibilities, particularly because Jason and Lucia have frequently been compared to a modern Bonnie and Clyde.

One fan summed up the appeal perfectly:

“I have to say it feels great — if you are into it as a concept. Don’t bother with it if you aren’t. Up to you.”

The relationship can also affect dialogue and interactive moments, while players can call on the other protagonist during open-world exploration.

Rockstar is essentially adding another layer to GTA 6: crime, exploration, survival, and now relationship management.

Because apparently robbing a convenience store was never complicated enough.