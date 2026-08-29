Kyrie Irving stepped onto the court in Los Angeles and immediately gave basketball fans something they have been waiting to see.

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Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Amen Thompson, Anthony Davis, VJ Edgecombe, Jalen Johnson, CJ McCollum all on the same court 🔥



(Via @swishcultures_ ) pic.twitter.com/0vrSbM0je7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 28, 2026

Irving recently made his debut at the National Basketball Players Association’s new PLYRS UNTD Performance Center in Playa Vista, joining a collection of NBA talent for offseason runs. The response was immediate, especially from fans watching Irving move after recovering from an ACL tear.

“Kyrie is moving so good,” one fan wrote.

Another simply declared, “KYRIE HOOPS IS REALLY BACK.”

The reactions came as Irving shared the floor with players including Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Jalen Johnson, CJ McCollum, Amen Thompson and VJ Edgecombe. For a player whose explosiveness and creativity have always been central to his game, seeing him moving comfortably again was enough to get NBA social media buzzing.

The setting is just as significant.

Opened August 4, the 42,500-square-foot facility occupies the former Los Angeles Clippers practice facility and represents the NBPA’s first exclusive performance center built specifically for its members. The space operates year-round, giving players a place to train, recover and connect without relying on their individual teams.

There are two NBA-specification courts with eight baskets, a customized weight room, indoor and outdoor turf areas and a recovery wing featuring saunas, steam rooms, dry floating, massage therapy and meditation facilities. Players can also refuel through an on-site culinary program and nutrition bar offering smoothies and customized meals.

The idea came directly from the players. During All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles in February, 35 players began brainstorming what a facility designed around their needs could look like. More than 60 players eventually contributed feedback, including Irving, Chris Paul and Chet Holmgren, with NBPA President Fred VanVleet helping lead the effort.

Now the facility is doing exactly what it was designed to do.

NBA players are showing up, getting work in and sharpening their games together. And Irving’s first run gave everyone watching a pretty encouraging sight: Kyrie is moving again, and he looks like Kyrie.