BMI celebrated the best in R&B and hip-hop at its 2026 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards this week at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with Nas receiving the prestigious BMI Icon Award.

BMI EVP and Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg opened the tribute, saying, “Nas didn’t just raise the bar, he reset it. For what hip-hop could be. For what songwriting could accomplish. For how deeply an artist could observe, think and write.”

During his acceptance speech, Nas reflected on his connection to BMI and the artists who inspired him. “Staring at records on wax, I saw the three letters, BMI. No matter the legends I was listening to, I saw BMI. Never in a million years did I think I would be partners with BMI. It just shows you that the things you dream about could really happen.”

Nas joins previous BMI Icon recipients including James Brown, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Babyface and others.

Kendrick Lamar earned BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year after co-writing six of the previous year’s most-performed songs. His collaboration with SZA, “luther,” also won R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year.

O Lil Angel was named R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the Year, while Sony Music Publishing earned R&B/Hip-Hop Publisher of the Year.

The ceremony also recognized the creators behind 35 of the most-performed R&B/hip-hop songs in the U.S., including 63 first-time winners. BMI honored the late Tay Keith and presented the inaugural BMI Foundation Babyface Award to songwriter and producer Rijah Banerjee.