The New York Mets haven’t had much go according to plan during the 2026 season, but they received some long-awaited good news Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.

Juan Soto is back.

The Mets officially activated their $765 million superstar from the injured list ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Houston Astros, returning one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters to the lineup after more than a month on the shelf with a left calf strain.

Soto will bat second and serve as the designated hitter in his first Major League game since July 24, when he injured the calf against the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York optioned infielder Eric Wagaman to Triple-A Syracuse in the corresponding roster move.

The 27-year-old returns without a minor-league rehab assignment.

That isn’t necessarily surprising considering Soto had been pushing toward a direct return to the Mets. He took live batting practice Wednesday at Citi Field, played catch and ran the bases, including making quick stops while rounding the bags, without experiencing any apparent issues.

“I put in the work. I feel I’m in a good spot,” Soto told MLB.com earlier this week. “We are trying to test [the calf] and see how it feels.”

Soto went through another full workout Friday before the Mets cleared him for Saturday’s activation.

His return couldn’t come soon enough for an offense that has been struggling to consistently put runs on the board.

Before suffering the injury, Soto was putting together another elite offensive season, slashing .283/.408/.539 with a .947 OPS, 21 home runs and 52 RBI across 84 games. He was also selected to represent the Mets in the 2026 All-Star Game.

The problem has been keeping him on the field.

This is Soto’s second injured-list stint of the season because of a calf injury. He previously missed time in April after straining his right calf, making 2026 an unusually injury-plagued season for a player who had built a reputation for durability.

Soto appeared in all 162 games for the Mets in 2025 and had played at least 150 games in each full season from 2021 through 2025. His two calf injuries this year have interrupted what otherwise looked like another season worthy of MVP consideration.

When healthy, the bat hasn’t been the issue.

His .408 on-base percentage once again demonstrates what makes Soto different from most power hitters. He can change a game without swinging the bat, forcing pitchers into deep counts and creating traffic for the hitters behind him. Adding that presence back near the top of the order gives interim manager Andy Green another legitimate run-producing weapon alongside Francisco Lindor and the rest of the Mets lineup.

For now, however, the Mets appear to be easing Soto back into action by using him at designated hitter rather than immediately returning him to the outfield.

There is also some interesting history with Saturday’s opponent.

Soto has consistently hit Houston pitching throughout his career, entering the game with a .386 batting average, three home runs and 12 RBI in 16 career games against the Astros. His biggest moments against Houston, of course, came as a 20-year-old with the Washington Nationals during the 2019 World Series, when he homered three times and helped Washington capture its first championship.

Seven years later, Houston once again gets Soto immediately after a significant moment in his career.

The circumstances surrounding the Mets are considerably different.

New York enters Saturday at 60-75 and far removed from the postseason expectations that accompanied this roster into 2026. The Mets dropped Friday’s series opener to Houston 3-1 and have struggled offensively during their recent skid.

But September still matters.

For Soto, the final month provides an opportunity to prove both calves are healthy and finish an interrupted season on the field. For the Mets, it provides another chance to evaluate how the core of this roster fits together heading into what figures to be another important offseason.

And for a Citi Field crowd that hasn’t seen No. 22 in the lineup since July, Saturday offers something considerably simpler.

Juan Soto is playing baseball again.

After spending more than a month watching the Mets from the injured list, their $765 million man is finally back where New York needs him—standing in the batter’s box.