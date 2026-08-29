On August 29, 1995, Junior M.A.F.I.A., the Brooklyn collective assembled and mentored by The Notorious B.I.G., released their debut album Conspiracy through Big Beat/Atlantic and Biggie’s Undeas imprint.

Coming directly out of Biggie’s Bed-Stuy circle, Junior M.A.F.I.A., an acronym for Junior Masters At Finding Intelligent Attitudes, gave Christopher Wallace an opportunity to do something that would eventually become standard practice for successful Hip Hop artists: bring the crew with him.

The collective included Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Trife, Larceny, Nino Brown, Chico Del Vec and Kleptomaniac, with members also operating within smaller factions of the crew. But while Junior M.A.F.I.A. introduced several Brooklyn personalities to a national audience, nobody’s trajectory changed more dramatically than Kimberly “Lil’ Kim” Jones.

Conspiracy became the world’s introduction to the woman who would soon become the Queen Bee.

Kim’s fearless delivery, explicit sexuality, fashion and commanding presence immediately separated her from virtually every other female MC in the game. Before her landmark solo debut Hard Core arrived the following year, Conspiracy provided the blueprint for the persona that would permanently change the presentation and possibilities for women in Hip Hop.

And Biggie made sure his crew had records.

The album’s first major single, “Player’s Anthem,” featured Biggie alongside Lil’ Cease and Lil’ Kim and became Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s breakthrough. Released months before the album, the Clark Kent-produced record reached No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and became the first major showcase for Kim and Cease outside of Biggie’s own Ready to Die universe.

Then came “I Need You Tonight.”

Featuring Faith Evans on the hook, the record displayed the crew over a smoother backdrop while maintaining the unmistakable mid-’90s Brooklyn sound that connected Junior M.A.F.I.A. directly to Biggie’s rapidly expanding empire.

But “Get Money” became the record that truly lasted.

Built around a sample of Sylvia Striplin’s “You Can’t Turn Me Away,” the EZ Elpee-produced classic paired Biggie and Lil’ Kim in one of Hip Hop’s most memorable back-and-forth exchanges about money, sex, betrayal and relationships. The single reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, while its remix featuring Lil’ Cease gave the record another life and helped cement it as one of the defining Brooklyn records of the era.

Conspiracy itself debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The project was eventually certified Gold by the RIAA, proving Junior M.A.F.I.A. was considerably more than a side project attached to Biggie’s name.

The album also arrived during an important moment in Biggie’s own rise.

Ready to Die had been released less than a year earlier, but by the summer of 1995, Biggie had already gone from Brooklyn phenomenon to one of the biggest rappers in the country. Instead of keeping the spotlight to himself, he used that momentum to introduce the people around him.

That concept would become an essential part of Hip Hop entrepreneurship. Once an MC became successful, the next move was often the crew album, label imprint or compilation designed to create opportunities for the artists who came up alongside them.

Biggie understood that early.

Junior M.A.F.I.A. wouldn’t remain together long enough to build the extensive catalog some expected, and Biggie’s murder on March 9, 1997 forever changed the group’s direction. But Conspiracy had already accomplished something much bigger than producing a few successful singles.

It documented a particular Bed-Stuy circle at the exact moment Brooklyn was reclaiming its place at the center of Hip Hop.

It gave Lil’ Cease his introduction. It gave Junior M.A.F.I.A. their identity.

Most importantly, it gave the world its first real look at Lil’ Kim, who would take that opportunity and become one of the most influential women to ever touch a microphone.

Thirty-one years later, “Player’s Anthem” still rings off. “Get Money” is still required Brooklyn listening. And Conspiracy remains an important piece of the legacy Biggie was building beyond himself.

Salute to The Notorious B.I.G., Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Junior M.A.F.I.A., Lance “Un” Rivera and everyone involved in putting together a piece of Brooklyn Hip Hop history.

Happy 31st anniversary to Conspiracy.