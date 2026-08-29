President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday launching the process of creating a United States Space Academy, making the announcement from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston during a ceremony that brought together astronauts, engineers, scientists, military personnel and aerospace professionals.

See what happens when he speaks to an audience with an average IQ in the triple digits. https://t.co/Ojgq0cCXJ1 — Covie (@covie_93) August 28, 2026

The setting gave the announcement a distinctly NASA feel as Trump also awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the four-person Artemis II crew.

The proposed academy would create a specialized training pipeline for the next generation of space professionals. An eight-member Presidential Commission, chaired by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, has 120 days to develop recommendations covering the institution’s governance, necessary legislation and potential permanent location.

Trump is speaking to complete silence at the NASA center. Not a single person is applauding or reacting to anything he says during his brazenly partisan speech. pic.twitter.com/imGiKtzwt6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2026

Trump described the concept as an institution designed to carry the prestige and technical intensity associated with military academies such as West Point and Annapolis. Its mission would extend across NASA, the U.S. Space Force and the growing commercial spaceflight industry.

The ceremony also featured a major announcement about America’s ambitions beyond the Moon. Trump outlined plans for a nuclear-powered spacecraft intended to support a Mars mission in 2028, adding another ambitious target to an already aggressive space agenda.

The audience reaction became part of the story almost immediately.

Social media commentator Covie wrote, “See what happens when he speaks to an audience with an average IQ in the triple digits.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted, “Trump is speaking to complete silence at the NASA center. Not a single person is applauding or reacting to anything he says during his brazenly partisan speech.”

The reactions reflected the unusual atmosphere inside the room. This was not a campaign rally filled with supporters responding to familiar political cues. The audience was largely composed of people working in America’s space and aerospace infrastructure, alongside lawmakers involved in space policy, including Senator Ted Cruz.

The proposed academy now enters a 120-day planning period, with Isaacman’s commission tasked with figuring out what the institution could actually look like.

If the plan moves forward, the United States could soon have a dedicated federal academy built around the people who will design, operate and ultimately push the country deeper into space.