Drake has officially entered another level of streaming dominance.

The Toronto superstar has become the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 140 billion streams across all credits, adding another massive milestone to an ICEMAN era that has already reshaped the conversation around his staying power.

Drake becomes the first artist in history to surpass 140 BILLION streams on Spotify across all credits 🏆



He has more than double the streams of the next closest rapper. pic.twitter.com/lZ3kvsO0Eq — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) August 29, 2026

The numbers surrounding the achievement are just as wild. Drake is averaging more than 58 million daily streams and has generated over 14 billion streams in 2026 alone. At that pace, he is tracking toward what could become the biggest streaming year ever recorded by a hip-hop artist.

Iceman turned into Iron Man pic.twitter.com/EmRWx7X7AQ — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) August 28, 2026

That momentum can be traced back to May, when Drake pulled off one of the year’s most ambitious releases. He surprise-dropped three projects simultaneously, with ICEMAN representing rap, HABIBTI leaning melodic and MAID OF HONOUR moving into dance territory. The strategy effectively turned one release moment into three different entry points for listeners.

The response was immediate. The triple release generated more than 250 million Spotify streams in a single day, marking the biggest streaming day for a male artist in the platform’s history. ICEMAN alone opened with more than 140 million streams before crossing 1 billion streams in only three weeks.

It's "D" for Drake and "I" for Iceman 🥶 https://t.co/Hv3jZjWRJT pic.twitter.com/TATSyctQr7 — S T R A N G E (@datstrangeb0y) August 29, 2026

Its commercial run has continued through records, playlists and radio, with songs including “Burning Bridges” and “Make Them Cry” helping propel the album toward 2x Platinum eligibility from the RIAA, representing more than 2 million units in the United States.

Drake’s 140 billion total also puts considerable distance between him and several of the biggest streaming acts on the planet. Taylor Swift sits at approximately 130 billion, Bad Bunny at 128 billion and The Weeknd at 97 billion.

At this point, ICEMAN is looking less like another Drake album cycle and more like another statistical takeover. The numbers keep climbing, and Drake’s position at the top of Spotify’s all-time streaming mountain keeps getting harder to challenge.