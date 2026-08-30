Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a New York Giant again.

At 33 years old, the superstar wide receiver survived the NFL’s final roster cutdowns Sunday, completing one of the more unexpected comeback chapters of his career. Beckham signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Giants in June, returning to the franchise that drafted him in 2014 with his place on the team anything but certain.

Odell Beckham Jr. on what it'd mean to make the Giants roster, via @RalphVacchiano:



"All I ever wanted to do for the Giants was win a championship."pic.twitter.com/JUQYXL3G8s — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 29, 2026

Head coach John Harbaugh entered training camp without promising Beckham anything. The veteran had spent the entire 2025 season away from the field after serving a performance-enhancing drug suspension, and no team brought him aboard when he became available late in the year.

Then August happened.

Beckham steadily made his case during the preseason, finishing three games with seven catches for 76 yards. His strongest statement came against the New York Jets, when he hauled in three passes for 53 yards and looked like a receiver who still had something left in the tank.

#GIANTS WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. LOOKS LIKE HE'S STILL IN HIS PRIME.



OBJ HAS BEEN ELITE THIS PRESEASON FOR NEW YORK AND LOOKED AMAZING IN TRAINING CAMP.



ODELL BECKHAM JR. IS OFFICIALLY BACK FOR THE 2026 #NFL SEASON PLAYING IN THE BIG APPLE.



🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/H8JuLOXlmR — MLFootball (@MLFootball) August 30, 2026

The Giants also suddenly had more room for him. Calvin Austin III suffered a season-ending torn ACL, while veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster was waived, opening additional space in a receiving corps that needed experience.

Harbaugh appeared to make the situation clear after Friday’s preseason finale, saying Beckham had “done enough to make an NFL roster”.

Now, he has one.

Beckham returns to a Giants offense featuring rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and electric young star Malik Nabers, giving the veteran an intriguing role as New York heads toward the regular season.

Don't tell me Odell Beckham Jr is washed. pic.twitter.com/dsb3dXOw7s — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) August 29, 2026

The Giants open their 2026 campaign September 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, meaning Beckham’s first regular-season game back with the organization that made him famous could arrive against one of the franchise’s biggest rivals.

Eleven years after his unforgettable rookie season and years removed from his prime, OBJ has managed to get himself back onto the Giants’ roster. The next question is the one that matters most: how much does he have left when the games finally count?