ICE agent allegedly kidnapped, huh. Full stop. Yeah, anyway, A routine federal immigration encounter outside a Plymouth, Minnesota apartment reportedly turned into an unusually chaotic scene involving a fleeing suspect, a getaway car and, somehow, a federal agent riding inside it.

Nigerian couple was arrested for kidnapping ICE agents who came to arrest them 😳 pic.twitter.com/0H0M4EgQzv — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 30, 2026

Oluwadamilola Ogooluwa Bamigboye, 24, and Rekeya Lionesha Lee Frazier, 23, were hit with federal charges after agents approached Bamigboye regarding an alleged student visa overstay. According to the account, the encounter quickly spiraled when Frazier got behind the wheel and drove away with one of the agents still inside the vehicle, heading toward a police station.

Bamigboye, meanwhile, reportedly took off on foot and ran into a nearby store.

The pair later pleaded not guilty and were released on bond. Bamigboye also cited PTSD connected to a kidnapping he experienced in Nigeria, adding another layer to an already bizarre chain of events.

Frazier’s identity brought an additional connection that caught public attention. She is the sister of Darnella Frazier, the teenager whose cellphone video documented the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and became a defining piece of evidence in the national reckoning that followed.

The Minnesota case eventually resurfaced online nearly nine months after the alleged incident, and social media immediately latched onto the sheer absurdity of the story. One widely circulated post summarized the situation with the line, “Nigerian couple kidnapped ICE agents who came to arrest them”, while other reactions turned the reported sequence of events into a running joke about the couple’s audacity.

There is clearly a serious legal case underneath the internet humor. Federal charges, immigration enforcement and the circumstances surrounding the encounter remain the substance of the matter. But once the story hit social media, the image of an agent unexpectedly becoming a passenger during his own enforcement operation proved almost impossible for the internet to resist.