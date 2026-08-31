Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip, a jury has finally returned the first murder conviction in one of the most infamous killings in Hip Hop history.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was found guilty Monday, August 31, of first-degree murder in connection with the September 1996 drive-by shooting that ultimately claimed the life of the 25-year-old Hip Hop icon.

The Las Vegas jury reached its decision after less than three hours of deliberations following closing arguments Monday. Davis, 63, was the only person ever criminally charged in connection with Shakur’s killing.

Prosecutors never argued that Davis was the person who actually pulled the trigger.

Instead, they built their case around the theory that Davis was the “shot caller” who orchestrated the retaliatory attack and provided the gun used in the shooting after Shakur and members of the Death Row Records entourage attacked Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, inside the MGM Grand earlier that night.

Under Nevada law, Davis did not have to personally fire the weapon to be held criminally responsible for the murder.

The confrontation occurred following the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon heavyweight fight at the MGM Grand on September 7, 1996. Surveillance footage captured Shakur, Death Row co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight and others attacking Anderson inside the casino.

Hours later, Shakur was riding in the passenger seat of Knight’s black BMW near the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac pulled alongside the vehicle and gunfire erupted.

Pac was struck multiple times.

He died six days later, on September 13, 1996.

Davis had long acknowledged being inside the Cadillac that night. Over the years, he discussed the shooting in interviews, a 2008 police interview and his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. Those statements eventually became a critical part of the prosecution’s case against him.

The defense took the unusual position that Davis had exaggerated or fabricated his involvement for money, notoriety and street credibility. His attorneys argued that the government’s case lacked the physical evidence necessary to corroborate significant portions of the stories Davis had told publicly over the years.

Davis did not testify in his own defense.

Jurors ultimately rejected that argument.

The prosecution called roughly two dozen witnesses during the trial, while the defense presented three. Among the evidence jurors heard were Davis’ own recorded descriptions of the events surrounding the shooting and testimony about the gang dynamics that prosecutors argued led to the retaliatory attack.

The verdict represents an extraordinary conclusion to a murder investigation that remained officially unsolved for almost 30 years.

Davis wasn’t arrested until September 29, 2023—more than 27 years after Tupac’s death—following a renewed Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation that included a search of a Henderson, Nevada, home connected to Davis.

The other three men authorities have identified as being inside the Cadillac are all dead, including Anderson, who was killed in an unrelated Compton shooting in 1998.

For decades, Tupac’s murder existed somewhere between an active homicide investigation and Hip Hop mythology. Books, documentaries, interviews, conspiracy theories and street accounts produced countless versions of what happened that September night.

Now, for the first time, a jury has legally assigned criminal responsibility for Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Davis faces the possibility of life in prison. Following the verdict, he indicated that he intends to appeal his conviction.

Tupac Keefe DAlmost 30 years after Tupac was shot beneath the lights of the Las Vegas Strip, the case that became one of Hip Hop’s greatest unanswered questions finally has its first conviction.