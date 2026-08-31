Lionel Richie’s latest tour stop reportedly has ended with a trip to the hospital.

The 77-year-old music icon was hospitalized in St. Louis following his Saturday night performance at The Muny, where doctors are evaluating him for mild dehydration. Richie reportedly appeared to struggle toward the end of his set before being taken to the ICU for further evaluation.

TMZ reporting Lionel Richie in ICU after his performance in St. Louis Saturday night at the Muny. Saying it could be dehydration and hoping to be discharged tomorrow. This is video of Saturday’s show. pic.twitter.com/0PiEUKUObI — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) August 31, 2026

The singer is expected to remain under medical observation, with hopes that he could be discharged by Tuesday. The hospitalization comes during an especially demanding stretch for Richie, who continues performing across the country and bringing a catalog packed with decades of hits to live audiences.

Fans have quickly rallied around the singer online, sending messages wishing him a fast recovery and hoping the health scare proves temporary.

The St. Louis incident also arrives only months after another health scare. Richie experienced health issues during a June concert in Minnesota, adding another layer of concern as he maintains his touring schedule at 77.

Richie has remained one of popular music’s most enduring performers, moving seamlessly between his work with the Commodores, his solo career and massive collaborations. His current run has also included performances connected to Earth, Wind & Fire, giving audiences the chance to see two legendary catalogs represented on the same stage.

For now, the focus is on Richie getting healthy rather than getting back under the lights. A packed touring calendar can wait while doctors monitor his condition and determine when he is ready to leave the hospital.

The singer’s fans will undoubtedly be watching for an update. After decades of commanding stages around the world, Richie’s latest performance ended with something nobody in the audience wanted to see: the legendary vocalist needing medical attention.

This story is developing.