Charlamagne Tha God is Unmoved by “Spend Dat” Remixes

The response to the pair of “Spend Dat” remixes from Yung Miami is lukewarm. Included in that is Charlamagne Tha God, who is calling the drops “regular.”

Miami dropped off two versions: a U.S. version with Lil Baby and Kodak Black, and an international version with Davido, Shenseea, and Vybz Kartel. The issue is, the wave may have passed and this isn’t enough to keep the push.

He added, “when I hear both of these remixes I think ‘Spend Dat’ didn’t need a remix.” He also hoped the remix was a City Girls reunion.

You can hear it below.