D4vd’s latest court appearance delivered a major development before the singer’s murder case even moved forward.

David Anthony Burke, the 21-year-old artist known professionally as D4vd, pleaded not guilty Monday, August 31, during his formal arraignment in Los Angeles. The hearing also brought an unexpected change to his defense team, with prominent private attorneys Blair Berk and Marilyn Bednarski withdrawing from the case after the court determined Burke qualified for appointed counsel. Regina Peter was also listed among the attorneys withdrawing.

D4vd’s lawyers have withdrawn from representing him, with a public defender now stepping in as his legal counsel pic.twitter.com/Hml2CrFTsh — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 31, 2026

Burke agreed to the transition, and the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office assumed responsibility for his defense. The office indicated that it remains committed to providing Burke with a rigorous defense as he faces some of the most serious charges possible under California law.

Burke is charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains in connection with the 2025 death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He remains in custody without bail.

D4vd's attorneys when they withdrew from his case: pic.twitter.com/fpOZT0riQw — boredjesse (@boredjesse) August 31, 2026

Prosecutors allege Burke sexually abused Hernandez and killed her after she threatened to expose their relationship, potentially damaging his music career. Evidence presented during the preliminary hearing included allegations that Hernandez was last seen alive at Burke’s Hollywood home on April 23, 2025. Prosecutors say her body was later dismembered and placed in bags inside the trunk of his Tesla.

Five months later, Hernandez’s remains were discovered after the vehicle was towed to a Hollywood lot and workers reported a foul odor.

Prosecutors have also pointed to digital records allegedly showing purchases of saws, cadaver bags and an inflatable pool, along with tracking information placing Burke in Santa Barbara around the time Hernandez disappeared.

The defense team’s sudden departure has also raised questions about the financial circumstances behind the change. Private attorneys generally must receive court approval before withdrawing, particularly in a serious criminal case where an abrupt departure could affect the defendant’s right to counsel.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors have not decided whether they will pursue the death penalty. The change in representation delayed a mitigation packet prepared for that possibility, with the new defense team expected to receive additional time.

Burke’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 19, when the court is expected to address whether the defense is prepared to proceed toward trial within 90 days.

For now, one of the most closely watched music industry criminal cases has a new defense team, a looming capital punishment decision and a trial that has yet to begin.