Drake may have found his next unexpected lane, and this time it runs straight through country music. It’s no surprise that Drizzy loves the genre having walked out Morgan Wallen at one of his concerts and even had the country super star appear in the You Broke My Heart music video. Dope visual btw. Not to mention Drake owns a massive ranch outside of Houston, TX.

So it’s only right that on August 30, the ICEMAN emcee teased what appears to be a remix of Ella Langley’s massive hit “Choosin’ Texas,” previewing a moody vocal that sounds tailor-made for his R&B instincts.

ICYMI Choosin Texas is the biggest song in the world right now still holding down the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100. It was briefly dethroned by Drake’s hit Janice STFU before retaking the top spot. Janice STFU debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 on May 30, 2026, briefly displacing Choosin’ Texas. After Janice STFU and a few other subsequent rotations at No. 1, Ella Langley’s massive hit re-ascended to reclaim and extend its historic command over the chart.

Get this in the clip, Drake sings, “It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see,” giving fans a quick taste of what could become one of the more surprising collaborations of the year.

ELLA LANGLEY – CHOOSIN TEXAS (REMIX) FT. DRAKE



DROPPING SOON pic.twitter.com/HlgoyMCqaO — King Jared (@certifiedjared) August 31, 2026

If this collab goes down and let’s be clear neither Drake nor Ella Langley need each other to sustain their epic dominations of the chart or the chat, the timing could hardly be more so bigger for Langley. “Choosin’ Texas” has become a chart monster, spending weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and establishing itself as one of the defining country records of 2026. The song tells the story of a Tennessee woman watching her cowboy boyfriend slip back toward an old Texas relationship after she brings him home to Abilene. She ends up alone with a bottle of Jack Daniel’s while he heads back toward his former flame.

“Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley spends a 20th week at #1 on the Hot 100. pic.twitter.com/6gV1F27Ff0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 31, 2026

Langley wrote the song with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor, with Lambert also contributing background vocals and co-producing the record. Its cinematic music video features Ava Phillippe as the other woman and Yellowstone star Luke Grimes as the cowboy caught between them.

Drake’s interest in Langley is hardly random. He attended one of her Arkansas concerts earlier this year and has publicly praised her songwriting, calling it “goated.” Now, after months of showing love from the audience, he appears ready to step directly into her world.

It also arrives during an enormous year for Drake. His 2026 run has included the triple-album rollout surrounding ICEMAN, Maid of Honour and Habibti, with “Janice STFU” and “Shabang” driving another dominant stretch across streaming and the charts.

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ now ties ‘Take Care’ for his LONGEST run at #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart‼️



Both albums have spent 12 weeks at #1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2XRRctqyCm — RapTV (@Rap) August 19, 2026

Drake has spent his career crossing musical boundaries. A “Choosin’ Texas” remix would simply give him another one to conquer.