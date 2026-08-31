Druski Expands PrizePicks Partnership With New “WHATCHU ON” Campaign

PrizePicks is expanding its partnership with comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes with a new commercial series that will see the entertainer take on a larger role across the sports entertainment company’s brand.
As part of the extended partnership, Druski will star in major advertising campaigns and create co-branded original content. The newly launched spots show him locking in game-day picks on the PrizePicks app while navigating situations at home, work and on the golf course.
“Druski has been a huge part of the PrizePicks’ family since the early days, sharing our Atlanta roots and a relentless pursuit to entertain the people,” said Joey Molko, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at PrizePicks. “Our relationship began years ago because he was a PrizePicks player himself who believed in what we were building. He has become one of the biggest stars in the world, and we are thrilled to continue to work together to create moments that will have everyone talking.”
The “WHATCHU ON” campaign will air nationwide throughout the football season.
“I’m excited about extending my partnership with PrizePicks in advance of our football campaign,” Druski said. “I’ve always been intentional about working with brands that genuinely connect with my interests, and everyone knows I love sports and have been a fan of PrizePicks since the early days of their business. We’ve always aligned on creative authenticity and finding ways to weave humor into the spots we produce. I’m pumped to bring this campaign to life and I know the fans are going to be tapped in throughout the football season. We’ve got some surprises on the way too!”
To celebrate the continued partnership, PrizePicks also unveiled a 10-foot-tall statue of Druski at its Atlanta headquarters, featuring the comedian in a custom PrizePicks jersey and recreating his viral layup from the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Druski became a PrizePicks brand ambassador in 2024 after previously collaborating with the company through his social channels.