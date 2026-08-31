In one of the most compelling musical pairings of the decade, five-time Grammy winner Erykah Badu and legendary hip-hop producer The Alchemist have officially announced their joint album, Before the World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment. Arriving digitally on August 28, 2026, via Control FREAQ Records and Young, the 16-track co-produced project was recorded over an 18-month period between Dallas and Los Angeles.

The project marks Badu’s first full-length effort in 16 years, landing after a decade spent touring, teaching, doula work, and reflecting. For The Alchemist, it follows a relentless run of high-profile projects, including Alfredo 2 with Freddie Gibbs.

The Interactive Campaign and Badu Burner Phone

The announcement comes after a global cryptic guerrilla campaign. Posters bearing the phrase “One More Song…” and a mysterious code appeared in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Paris, and New York City, directing fans to b-t-w-b.com.

. After deciphering clues to unlock the album’s title, fans are now introduced to the interactive BADU BURNER PHONE.

By completing a challenge on the website, participants unlock a phone number with a chance to speak directly with Badu via video call or FaceTime. Callers must provide the decoded album title as a passphrase and complete the prompt inspired by the poem BTWB: “One Mo ______ Before the World Blows.” Select conversations will be recorded and integrated into the album’s visual narrative.

“Witch Doctor” Visual and the “Window Seat” Connection

Alongside the album reveal, Badu released the single and video for “Witch Doctor,” directed by and starring Badu with cinematography by Ayinde Anderson.

The visual debuted at an exclusive screening paired with her iconic 2010 short film “Window Seat.” Returning to the same stretch of road 16 years later, Badu explores what remains after the world has taken everything from an artist, pointing toward the unquantifiable essence of the creative spirit.

Album Concept and Creation

Before the World Blows originated over three years ago when Badu expressed a desire to rap over Mobb Deep’s Alchemist-produced track “The Realest.” The connection led to their first Los Angeles session, yielding the track “Next 2 U.” From there, Badu deconstructed The Alchemist’s warm, punchy samples, layering them with kalimba notes, immersive chords, and drums.

Between 2024 and 2025, the duo road-tested the material live during intimate, phone-free performances alongside Badu’s collective, The Cannabinoids, and The Alchemist on the MPC. Unfolding across four distinct movements, the record seamlessly blends soul, blues, funk, rock, jazz, and underground hip-hop.

Tracklist





Echos I Just Play A Part Crossfade (feat. DJ Creole Princess, Westside Gunn, Joi) Witch Doctor Valentine (feat. DRAM) Next 2 U Love Me Not Breezy Abracadabra To The Moon (Plan C) (feat. Steve Lacy) They Ain’t You (feat. Thundercat) What The People Say (Apostle 1) Hot BiBi (Apostle 2) No I.D. (feat. Westside Gunn) I Know That Man (feat. Earl Sweatshirt) Black Box (feat. Kamasi Washington)

North American Joint Tour Dates

Badu and The Alchemist will hit the road together this fall across North America. Tickets are available at erykahbadu.com

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