A €200,000 film transfer, production correspondence naming Robinson as co-producer, an executed investment agreement and a solicitor’s 2025 confirmation document the seven-year journey behind Legacy of Lies—as a new screen slate takes shape.

Entertainment histories are rarely straightforward. Credits can become disputed, memories can differ and headlines can reduce years of development to a single line. Documents, however, tell their own story.

For British entrepreneur, bestselling author, producer and actor Marco Robinson, the record stretches from prime-time television to independent filmmaking, acting, international distribution and a growing slate of new projects. It can be examined through production correspondence, banking documentation, an executed agreement, legal confirmation and interviews published before later disagreements arose.

From Channel 4 to Filmmaking

Robinson became known to British audiences through Channel 4’s Get a House for Free, a property documentary using property and entrepreneurship to transform lives. The programme documented a mortgage-free home, support for another participant’s deposit and assistance for a Syrian family seeking stability. Its themes—second chances, generosity and starting over—would later run through Robinson’s wider creative work.

Alongside television, Robinson pursued feature filmmaking. That journey ultimately became the international action thriller Legacy of Lies, starring Scott Adkins.

The Seven-Year Journey Behind Legacy of Lies

Robinson describes Legacy of Lies as a seven-year development journey in which he supplied early capital, paid for development work, helped bring Toy Cinema into the project and introduced additional investors.

In March 2020—before the film’s release—Martial Arts Action Cinema published “MAAC Interview: LEGACY OF LIES Producer MARCO ROBINSON.” Robinson described working with writer-director Adrian Bol for seven years to bring the project to screen. Because the interview predates later disagreements, it provides an important contemporaneous public record.

The Production and Investment Records

On April 30, 2019, immediately before principal photography, Legacy Films Limited issued a signed letter concerning Robinson’s participation. It states: “Mr. Robinson is a lead actor and co-producer of our movie ‘Legacy of Lies’.” The letter records filming requirements in Kyiv and London and is signed by producer Krzysztof Solek. Robinson appears in the completed film as MI6 agent Burns.

EXHIBIT 1 — Legacy Films Limited letter dated April 30, 2019, identifying Marco Robinson as a lead actor and co-producer.

Banking documentation dated January 5, 2018 records a €200,000 transfer from Marco Robinson Pte. Ltd. to the Gunnercooke LLP client account. The payment description reads: “LEGAL FEES AND EQUITY DEPOSIT FOR FILM LEGACY OF LIES.”

EXHIBIT 2 — January 5, 2018 banking record showing the €200,000 film-related transfer to Gunnercooke LLP’s client account.

The Agreement and 2025 Legal Confirmation

Robinson holds an executed Film Investment Agreement bearing the relevant signatures, including Grant Bradley’s. January 2018 correspondence from Bradley also refers to completing the execution agreement and obtaining “Marco’s signature.” The complete agreement is not reproduced online, but supporting material is referenced through Robinson’s Proof of Work archive.

In 2025, Jonathan Rogers, Partner at Gunnercooke, confirmed that he had been formally instructed by Robinson and had acted in negotiating and agreeing the Film Investment Agreement. Rogers stated that Robinson “was and is entitled to all the film credit rights and other rights as expressly included in the attached agreement.” The present-tense wording confirms that the contractual rights described in the agreement continued to stand in 2025.

International Release and a New Slate

Legacy of Lies was completed with Scott Adkins in the lead and Robinson appearing as Burns. It secured international distribution and later appeared on Netflix in the United States, where Robinson’s archive documents a #2 position on the US film chart at the captured moment. A 2023 Shoutout LA interview records his account of putting in the first money, helping raise finance, acting in the film and promoting it to his audience.

Robinson’s archive also records international festival recognition. Individual festival names, years and categories should be linked to certificates or official listings when cited by a publisher.

His current screen slate includes Deliverance, described as being in pre-production; co-productions The Tequila Empire and How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand; the developing feature The Comeback; a related Comeback television documentary about rebuilding after adversity; and Legacy of Spies. The Tequila Empire is listed for distribution across Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu and Tubi.

From Screen to Audio

In August 2026, Robinson’s How to Be a Hero in Real Life reached #1 on Apple Podcasts’ Marketing chart in Canada and #2 in the UK at the captured moments. The positions were recorded by chart-tracking services Podscan and Rephonic. The show profiles entrepreneurs, authors and people who have overcome adversity, connecting directly with the themes of his publishing and screen projects.

Let the Documents Decide

Questions have previously been raised about aspects of Robinson’s Legacy of Lies history. The documentary record provides a clearer answer: a €200,000 film-related transfer; a formal agreement negotiated through solicitors; correspondence concerning its execution; a production-company letter identifying Robinson as co-producer and actor; a pre-release producer interview; a completed international feature; and a 2025 solicitor’s confirmation that the contractual credit rights still stand.

No single item must carry the entire history. The evidence becomes clearest when examined together. From Channel 4 to international filmmaking, Robinson’s work repeatedly returns to one idea: people can survive loss, rebuild and write a new ending. The next chapter is already taking shape—and the receipts are public.