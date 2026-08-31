Jaylen Brown did not need much time to make his feelings about LeBron James clear.

While training alongside James and Tyrese Maxey as the revamped Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the upcoming NBA season, Brown offered a blunt assessment of the 41-year-old superstar’s current form. For Brown, James still looks like a player capable of commanding the room, even this deep into a career that has stretched across more than two decades.

Jaylen Brown:



“LeBron is the f**king… I don’t even need to say what LeBron is. He looks good… LeBron is in his Kobe year.”



(h/t @MindOfBron) pic.twitter.com/kxsHntkLjx — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 31, 2026

“LeBron is the f**king… I don’t even need to say what LeBron is. He looks good… LeBron is in his Kobe year.”

That last line immediately caught attention.

Brown’s reference to Kobe Bryant’s age adds another layer to the praise. Bryant’s final NBA season came at 37, while his iconic peak during the 2000s remains a measuring stick for an entire generation of players. Brown’s comment essentially puts James in a familiar cultural space, suggesting that his current stage of longevity deserves to be appreciated in the same way fans remember Bryant’s career.

The timing also matters. James is entering his 23rd NBA season, an unprecedented stretch for a player who continues to carry enormous expectations. Brown pointed to James looking healthy as the Sixers prepare for another run, with the excitement surrounding the team adding to the atmosphere around their workouts.

And naturally, the GOAT debate quickly followed.

LeBron supporters point to his ability to influence virtually every part of a game, his postseason résumé and the enormous responsibility he has carried throughout his career. Jordan supporters continue to emphasize Michael Jordan’s six championships and dominance during the Bulls era. Bryant remains firmly in the conversation for fans who remember the intensity, skill and championship pedigree that defined his run through the 2000s.

Brown was not trying to settle that argument. He was simply watching LeBron work and recognizing what he saw.

Apparently, what he saw looked a lot like Kobe.