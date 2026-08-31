Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, the word “celebrate” is drawing sharp reactions after Vice President JD Vance used it while discussing the upcoming anniversary.

WOW!



JD VANCE: “We’re about to celebrate the 25th year” of 9/11.



Sir, the word is COMMEMORATE. Nobody’s celebrating 9/11. pic.twitter.com/wkg95gJ4s0 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 31, 2026

Vance’s goofy gaffe remark has triggered criticism from people who argue that September 11 is a day to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, honor the first responders who ran toward danger and remember the families whose lives were permanently changed.

The choice of language has landed especially hard as the country approaches the 25th anniversary on September 11, 2026. For many Americans, the date remains tied to grief, remembrance and the stories of those who never made it home.

The criticism is centered on a simple question: Who celebrates 9/11?

Vance is scheduled to participate in ceremonies in New York as the nation observes the anniversary. President Trump is expected to mark the occasion at the Pentagon, while other commemorations will take place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Those ceremonies will bring together survivors, families, first responders, public officials and Americans reflecting on a moment that reshaped the country and its place in the world.

The backlash over Vance’s wording arrives as preparations for the anniversary put renewed attention on how the nation talks about September 11. “Commemorate” has long been the language associated with the occasion because it reflects the purpose of the day: honoring those who died, recognizing those who survived and preserving the memory of what happened.

For critics, the issue is bigger than one word. Twenty-five years later, they believe the language surrounding September 11 should carry the gravity of the lives lost and the people still living with its consequences.