Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial took a dramatic turn when Keith “Flacka” Jones took the stand and described an alleged $1 million offer tied to Quando Rondo.

OTF Flocka said Dede Called him to tell him Lil Durk is offering $1M if they catch & kill Quando Rondo pic.twitter.com/fba5lz73Ky — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 31, 2026

According to Jones, OTF Dede told him that Durk had $1 million available for anyone who could find and kill Rondo. Jones testified that he took the claim seriously because he had previously seen Durk with what he described as a substantial amount of cash during a Million Dollaz Worth of Game appearance.

We are often running with the second week of testimony. Here’s the update, quarter of the way through week, two day one pic.twitter.com/kgnAB4YBTL — Mohammed (Moe) Gangat (@lawyer4workers) August 31, 2026

Independent journalist and YouTuber @trapoloreross, who has been following the proceedings from inside the courthouse, reported Jones’ testimony this way: “One of the shooters Keith Jones aka Flocka on the stand. Said outright Dede called him and said bro (Durk) got a million for us if we catch and Kill Quando. Said he knew he was serious because he was there for Millio. Dollaz worth of game and saw Durk had a million cash”

One of the shooters Keith Jones aka Flocka on the stand. Said outright Dede called him and said bro (Durk) got a million for us if we catch and Kill Quando. Said he knew he was serious because he was there for Millio. Dollaz worth of game and saw Durk had a million cash — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) August 31, 2026

The testimony is significant for prosecutors because it places another alleged financial incentive at the center of the case. The shooting in question occurred in Los Angeles in 2022 and resulted in the death of Lul Pab, Rondo’s cousin. Prosecutors allege the shooting was retaliation connected to the 2020 killing of King Von.

🔥 Lil Durk Trial: Prosecutor Witness Keith “Flacka” Jones Is TELLING IT ALL 😳 https://t.co/mx44aH8uJn pic.twitter.com/mv8MGBHqlv — DONAT (@donatpov) August 31, 2026

There is a crucial limitation to Jones’ account: he did not testify that Durk personally made the alleged offer to him. His testimony was based on what Dede allegedly told him.

Cooperator #2 has taken the stand . Head down, dead eyes pointing out defendant’s as involved in the murder. A look of disbelief that this is his life. Shaking his head during breaks. Said he was never paid the bounty but was expecting close to a million. Why? Well, someone told… pic.twitter.com/MYPdthe4s7 — Mohammed (Moe) Gangat (@lawyer4workers) August 31, 2026

X account Daily Durk @justin__1000 highlighted that distinction, posting: “LIL DURK TRIAL: KEITH “FLACKA” JONES DROPS A BOMBSHELL ON THE STAND. Keith Jones testified that Dede allegedly called him and said Durk had $1 MILLION for them if they caught and killed Quando Rondo. Jones says he believed the claim because he had previously seen Durk with a large amount of cash during the Million Dollaz Worth of Game appearance. This is easily one of the prosecution’s biggest claims yet, but it’s important: this is Jones’ testimony about what Dede allegedly told him, not testimony that Durk personally made that offer to Jones.”

🚨 LIL DURK TRIAL: KEITH “FLACKA” JONES DROPS A BOMBSHELL ON THE STAND



Keith Jones testified that Dede allegedly called him and said Durk had $1 MILLION for them if they caught and killed Quando Rondo.



Jones says he believed the claim because he had previously seen Durk with a… pic.twitter.com/FLqyRhuNvE — Daily Durk (@justin__1000) August 31, 2026

Durk has pleaded not guilty to charges that could carry life in prison. The defense has challenged the credibility of prosecution witnesses, including those who have received plea agreements.

Here’s one thing everyone needs to know, the defense has yet to put on their case and that’s where the prosecution’s trial thus far will be fiercely challenged. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s why the justice system calls it due process.