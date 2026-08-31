Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial took a dramatic turn when Keith “Flacka” Jones took the stand and described an alleged $1 million offer tied to Quando Rondo.
According to Jones, OTF Dede told him that Durk had $1 million available for anyone who could find and kill Rondo. Jones testified that he took the claim seriously because he had previously seen Durk with what he described as a substantial amount of cash during a Million Dollaz Worth of Game appearance.
Independent journalist and YouTuber @trapoloreross, who has been following the proceedings from inside the courthouse, reported Jones’ testimony this way: “One of the shooters Keith Jones aka Flocka on the stand. Said outright Dede called him and said bro (Durk) got a million for us if we catch and Kill Quando. Said he knew he was serious because he was there for Millio. Dollaz worth of game and saw Durk had a million cash”
The testimony is significant for prosecutors because it places another alleged financial incentive at the center of the case. The shooting in question occurred in Los Angeles in 2022 and resulted in the death of Lul Pab, Rondo’s cousin. Prosecutors allege the shooting was retaliation connected to the 2020 killing of King Von.
There is a crucial limitation to Jones’ account: he did not testify that Durk personally made the alleged offer to him. His testimony was based on what Dede allegedly told him.
X account Daily Durk @justin__1000 highlighted that distinction, posting: “LIL DURK TRIAL: KEITH “FLACKA” JONES DROPS A BOMBSHELL ON THE STAND. Keith Jones testified that Dede allegedly called him and said Durk had $1 MILLION for them if they caught and killed Quando Rondo. Jones says he believed the claim because he had previously seen Durk with a large amount of cash during the Million Dollaz Worth of Game appearance. This is easily one of the prosecution’s biggest claims yet, but it’s important: this is Jones’ testimony about what Dede allegedly told him, not testimony that Durk personally made that offer to Jones.”
Durk has pleaded not guilty to charges that could carry life in prison. The defense has challenged the credibility of prosecution witnesses, including those who have received plea agreements.
Here’s one thing everyone needs to know, the defense has yet to put on their case and that’s where the prosecution’s trial thus far will be fiercely challenged. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s why the justice system calls it due process.