Good luck to every offensive line on the Los Angeles Rams schedule because that man Aaron Donald is back. The legend has come out of retirement to join Myles Garrett the Rams’ defensive front, instantly becoming a nightmare for whoever they play against. Sorry Brock Purdy, you see them first.

Donald, who retired in March 2024, agreed to a one-year $20 million deal with playoff incentives that could push the overall contract to $30 million.

“Obviously, seeing what was being done with this team, pieces that was getting brought here. It’s like, ‘OK, that’s a complete team,'” Donald said Sunday evening. “And then you see other moves they make and it’s like, ‘OK, I wish I was still out there playing right about now.'”

What a day. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Yatg3Z9Rdf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2026

Football season is upon us family.