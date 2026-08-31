The Game is addressing speculation that he may be trying to bait Kendrick Lamar into a rap beef, making it clear he is not seeking a confrontation but is not backing down from one either.

When asked about it from The Shade Room, The Game emphasized his longevity, catalog and confidence in his abilities.

“I don’t gotta prove nothing else. You see me straight in this camera. I’m alive, I’m right here. I have one of the most amazing Hip Hop discographies in the world. 21 years later, I’m still gassing and still spitting. This is just what I do. I’m just good at what I do.

“I’m not baiting nobody into nothing, but I’m also not running from nothing. It can be Kendrick, it can be Hov, it can be Drake or Ye. Everybody knows what it is with me. I can rap, bro. I’m not baiting nobody into no beef, but… I do beef very well.”

The Game, when asked if he’s trying to bait Kendrick Lamar into a beef:



“I don’t gotta prove nothing else. You see me straight in this camera. I’m alive, I’m right here. I have one of the most amazing Hip Hop discographies in the world.



21 years later, I’m still gassing and… pic.twitter.com/Ga9ZOBUPns — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 30, 2026

After addressing standing next to Drake and not aligning with the vest during the battle with Kendrick Lamar, Game took it a bit further. After dropping off some bait on his Gangsta Grillz tape, The Game sent some direct words on his The Documentary 3 album, but it might be conflicting:

On one hand, he wraps, “I ain’t got no problem with the boogeyman, and he ain’t got a problem with me.”

Then he also says, “I might drive the Rolls today, the GNX scare the h*es away.”

The Game sends a message to Kendrick Lamar on ‘THE DOCUMENTARY 3’ 🤔



“I ain’t got no problem with the boogeyman and he ain’t got a problem with me.”



“I might drive the Rolls today, the GNX scare the h*es away.” pic.twitter.com/proI4GaRbW — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 21, 2026

But it’s a bit more pronounced on the intro:

“I say the Drake the homie, y’all say it’s treason Want me to pick sides while y’all dickride When you’re from the westside you ain’t gotta pick sides”



“I draw led, erase you niggas Put that on God It’s me against all odds I’ll pop the steering column on the GNX And wait for niggas”