The Global Journey of Faouze Barkati: The Man Behind “Danza Kuduro”

The Tunisian-born producer, songwriter and music executive built an international career from Paris to Miami, helping turn “Danza Kuduro” into one of the defining Latin hits of the past two decades.

Some names are instantly recognizable. Others are known mainly inside the rooms where the music industry is built.

Faouze Barkati belongs to the second category.

A Tunisian-born, French-raised producer, songwriter and music publisher, Barkati has spent more than two decades moving between the worlds of international entertainment, live events and recorded music. His career has taken him from the Paris suburbs to Miami, from concert stages across the world to the offices of major music companies, and ultimately to Los Angeles.

But his most recognizable contribution may be a song that became impossible to escape.

“Danza Kuduro.”

Released in 2010 and performed by Don Omar and Lucenzo, the song became a global phenomenon, topping charts across numerous countries, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and appearing prominently in the soundtrack of Fast Five, the 2011 installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

The record went on to earn a 115X Platinum certification in the United States, one of the most striking certification figures ever attached to a Latin crossover hit.

For Barkati, however, the story began much earlier, in Tunis.

From Tunis to the Paris suburbs

Barkati was born in Tunis, Tunisia. Six months later, his family moved to the Paris suburbs, where he grew up. Music and entertainment entered his life early.

At 14, he was already organizing parties for his friends. By 17, he had moved into professional event organization. Two years later, at 19, he began booking artists.

What started as a teenager’s instinct for putting people and music together gradually became an international business.

By his early 20s, Barkati was working in booking and artist management, producing concerts and events across China, Russia, India, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific, as well as in Miami.The names passing through his productions reflected the increasingly international scale of his work: Blackstreet, Joe Cocker, Julio Iglesias, Akon, Kool & The Gang and The Temptations, among others.

The experience gave him something that would later prove invaluable: an understanding not only of artists, but of audiences, territories and the business infrastructure required to move music across borders.

From concerts to records

Barkati eventually shifted his focus from the stage to the studio.

He moved deeper into music production, songwriting and publishing, working with artists from the funk, disco, pop and international music worlds.

In 2001, he founded Yanis Records, a label built around world music and dance music.

One of its early major chapters came with Bonnie Tyler. Barkati became the worldwide publisher of her 2004 album Simply Believe, which spent 24 weeks atop European charts and sold close to 7.9 million copies, while the label expanded its activities across European and international markets.

Yanis Records also became involved in the soundtrack for the animated television series Funky Cops, distributed internationally across dozens of countries.

But the defining chapter of Barkati’s career was still ahead.

Miami, 2009: the making of “Danza Kuduro”

In 2009, Barkati traveled to Miami to meet with Universal.

There, the trajectory of his career changed.

The project that emerged was “Danza Kuduro,” recorded with Don Omar and Lucenzo and developed for an international audience.

The song’s official songwriting credits include William Landrón, better known as Don Omar; Philippe Louis de Oliveira, known professionally as Lucenzo; Fabrice Toïgo; and Faouze Barkati.

Released on Aug. 15, 2010, “Danza Kuduro” quickly moved beyond the Latin market.

It became a worldwide hit.

The track reached No. 1 in numerous countries, was certified five-times platinum in the United States, topped Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and later appeared in Fast Five. Its success helped turn a Portuguese-language song rooted in kuduro into a global pop-culture phenomenon.

For Barkati, the significance of the record was not simply the number of countries in which it charted.

It was the way the song traveled.

From Paris to Miami. From Latin radio to European clubs. From the dance floor to Hollywood.

And eventually, into the soundtrack of one of the world’s biggest film franchises.

The long life of a global hit

Most songs disappear from the cultural landscape within months.

“Danza Kuduro” proved considerably harder to kill.

The track has continued to generate hundreds of millions of views and streams across its various versions and has remained part of international entertainment culture, including video games and dance platforms.

A Tiësto remix released years later spent 386 consecutive weeks in the Top 5 of the U.S. Latin charts, introducing the song to yet another generation of listeners.

That longevity is part of what distinguishes “Danza Kuduro” from the countless international hits that briefly dominate the charts and then vanish.

The song became an evergreen record.

And Barkati’s involvement in its creation and exploitation placed him at the intersection of European, Latin American and American music markets.

Building Yanis Records

While “Danza Kuduro” became the defining international calling card, Yanis Records continued developing its own catalog.

The label’s work has included projects involving artists such as Lucenzo, Don Omar, Sean Paul, Farruko and Bobby Kimball, the former lead voice of Toto.

Among the label’s later projects was Luyanna, whose music crossed into the Latin and international pop markets, including collaborations connected to M6 and Universal.

The company’s catalog has moved through partnerships and distribution arrangements involving major players including Universal Music and Sony Music.

For Barkati, the business has always extended beyond simply releasing records.

It has been about creating connections between markets that traditionally operate separately.

Europe. Africa. Latin America. The United States.

The geography of his career has always been part of the business.

The next chapter begins where the first one did

Now Barkati is turning his attention back toward Tunisia.

His latest project, The Monkey’s Lounge, is envisioned as a large-scale entertainment and leisure complex on the Tunisian coast.

The concept brings together an American-style diner, amusement attractions, arcade and “crazy games,” a laser game, nightclub, lounge and cigar lounge under one roof.

Barkati describes it as one of the largest concepts of its kind in Tunisia, with ambitions extending beyond the domestic market.

The goal is tourism as much as entertainment: to create a destination capable of attracting an international audience.

The project is expected to launch with a series of entertainment events, with support from Focused Artists Management.

International celebrity appearances have also been discussed in connection with the opening, including NBA legend Dennis Rodman and actor Dolph Lundgren. Those appearances had not been independently confirmed by the individuals involved at the time of publication.

For Barkati, however, the idea represents something larger than another business venture.

It is a return.

A career without borders

There is a certain symmetry to Barkati’s story.

A child born in Tunis.

A teenager organizing parties in the Paris suburbs.

A young entrepreneur booking artists around the world.

A producer traveling to Miami.

A songwriter and publisher behind a global hit.

And now, an entertainment entrepreneur looking back toward Tunisia from Los Angeles.

His career has never followed a single geography.

It has followed music.

And perhaps that is the most revealing part of the Barkati story. Long before streaming erased many of the traditional borders between markets, his business was already built around crossing them.

“Danza Kuduro” was the record that made that philosophy visible to the world.

More than a decade later, its producer is still moving.

This time, the journey leads back to where it began.

Tunis.

Follow Faouze Barkati on Instagram: @faouzebarkati