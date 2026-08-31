Two years ago, Hip Hop lost one of the most recognizable voices to ever command a party when legendary hype man, rapper and radio personality Fatman Scoop died at the age of 56.

Born Isaac Freeman III, the New York native collapsed onstage while performing in Hamden, Connecticut, on August 30, 2024. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Connecticut medical examiner later determined his cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

But reducing Fatman Scoop’s legacy to the title of “hype man” doesn’t completely explain what he meant to Hip Hop.

Scoop’s voice was an instrument.

Before DJs could simply pull up anything imaginable from a laptop, Scoop’s booming vocals became weapons inside clubs, parties, mixtapes and radio sets. His unmistakable call-and-response style could turn spectators into participants within seconds.

“Be Faithful” became his signature record.

Originally released in the late ’90s before becoming an international hit in the early 2000s, the Crooklyn Clan-produced anthem transformed Scoop from a familiar voice in New York Hip Hop into a global party starter. Built around multiple samples, including Faith Evans’ “Love Like This,” the record became a massive success overseas and reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart.

But Scoop’s cultural footprint extended far beyond one record.

He brought that same unmistakable energy to Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” alongside Ciara, one of the defining dance records of the mid-2000s. The visual earned Missy and Scoop the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Music Video, giving Scoop the only Grammy win of his career.

He also appeared alongside Mariah Carey on “It’s Like That,” worked with artists across Hip Hop, R&B and dance music, and remained a fixture behind the microphone as both a radio personality and performer.

That’s what made Fatman Scoop different.

He didn’t need 16 bars to make his presence felt. Sometimes all Scoop needed was one command.

Put your hands up.

Make some noise.

Everybody get up.

His voice understood something fundamental about Hip Hop that can occasionally get lost when discussing sales, streams and charts: this culture was built to move people.

Scoop could walk onto a stage anywhere—from New York to London to a festival thousands of miles from home—and make a crowd understand exactly what he wanted without needing much explanation.

That gift remained with him until his final moments.

On August 30, 2024, Fatman Scoop was doing what he had spent decades doing: performing in front of a crowd and giving people energy.

Following his death, his family remembered him as “the laughter in our lives” and someone whose music encouraged people to dance and embrace life with positivity.

Two years later, that voice hasn’t disappeared.

Put on “Be Faithful” in the right room and watch what happens.

Play “Lose Control” and listen for that unmistakable roar.

Fatman Scoop may have been called Hip Hop’s ultimate hype man, but the title almost sells him short.

He didn’t just hype records.

He made records feel bigger.

The Source remembers Isaac “Fatman Scoop” Freeman III and salutes a voice that will forever sound like the party just started.