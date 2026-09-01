Poker does not get much more dramatic than watching millions of dollars sit in the middle of a table while one player tries to convince another that a hand is nowhere near as strong as it looks.

The latest spectacle on PokerGO’s High Stakes Poker, presented by CoinPoker, delivered exactly that kind of chaos when Michael “Texas Mike” Moncek put Eric Wasserson under serious pressure with a massive bluff holding nothing more than 10-high.

He won $733,000 after this hand pic.twitter.com/AwCzYYjNcX — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 1, 2026

Moncek’s willingness to keep firing became the defining feature of the hand. He pushed the action deep into nosebleed territory, putting a staggering $4,260,000 pot within reach. Wasserson was drawing toward a flush, creating the kind of tension that can make every card feel like it weighs a million dollars.

Then the river arrived.

Wasserson completed his flush, turning the enormous pot into a $4.26 million payday and bringing one of the biggest swings seen on the show into sharp focus. For Moncek, the hand was another example of the volatility that comes with playing at stakes where a single decision can erase or create a fortune in seconds.

Texas Mike continued playing aggressively throughout the week, navigating the kind of dramatic highs and brutal swings that come with the territory at the highest levels of cash-game poker. Despite the mental toll of those sessions, he managed to finish the week ahead, adding another chapter to his reputation as one of the game’s most fearless personalities.

The emotional side of high-stakes poker also resurfaced through an older clip featuring Dwyte Pilgrim, who broke down in tears after winning $733,000 at the World Poker Tour. Placed alongside the latest High Stakes Poker action, the moment offers a reminder of what the numbers can represent for the people sitting behind the chips.

That is part of the appeal of nosebleed poker. The strategy can be dissected hand by hand, but the human reaction is impossible to calculate. A $4.26 million pot can produce a celebration, devastation or simply another deep breath before the next hand.

And with players willing to put that much money on the line, there is always another moment waiting around the corner.