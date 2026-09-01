adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams are expanding their ongoing VIRGINIA partnership with the global launch of the VIRGINIA Watermoc in three colorways: Blue, Yellow and Black.
First revealed during a beach takeover in Marseille, France, earlier this summer, the Watermoc draws inspiration from the early-2000s adidas Adventure Water Moc silhouette while embracing an outdoor-focused lifestyle.
The footwear features neoprene U-throat construction, breathable mesh ventilation, reflective webbing, bungee speed lacing and a durable rubber lug outsole designed for enhanced traction.
Following the futuristic VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish and the refined Flat Earther, the Watermoc adds another dimension to the VIRGINIA lineup by reimagining utility as an everyday lifestyle silhouette.
The latest release continues the adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams partnership’s focus on blending outdoor heritage with culture, community and contemporary design.
The adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA Watermoc will be available globally September 5, 2026, in Blue, Yellow and Black for $140 USD. The footwear will release through the CONFIRMED app, adidas.com/pharrell and select retailers worldwide.