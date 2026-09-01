Beyoncé’s Foundation Donates $200K to Support Gary and Impacted Areas of Indiana

Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD Foundation have announced a $200,000 donation to the City Life Center and Angel By Nature groups to support flood relief efforts in Indiana.

The announcement reveals the money “will provide immediate relief to communities most affected, including the city of Gary.”

Today BeyGOOD Foundation, founded by Beyoncé, is announcing a donation of $200,000 to help with relief efforts in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/1dwBJ0fDbL — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) August 31, 2026

Gary, Indiana and surrounding areas were impacted by a derecho in Tuesday, Aug 11, with winds near 100 mph and resulting in some areas being without power for over two weeks. You can learn more about the recovery efforts here.