WESTPORT, KANSAS CITY — Ahead of their highly anticipated Autumn 2026 theatre run, Denver-born alternative rock outfit Nineteen Minutes Later has announced a surprise pop-up performance in the heart of Kansas City. The band is set to take the stage at Warehouse on Broadway, the newest mid-sized live music space to stake its claim along the city’s historic Westport entertainment corridor.

Known for an understated, synth-driven live style and sonic arrangements that keep their sound firmly rooted in the streets, cities, and communities that inspire them, Nineteen Minutes Later’s upcoming drop-in set represents far more than just a typical tour warm-up. It stands as a deliberate, artist-to-artist endorsement of a room built from the ground up to reshape the Midwest’s touring circuit.

Redefining the I-70 Corridor

For years, touring acts tracing routes through the heartland have frequently bypassed Kansas City altogether, rolling directly along the highway without looking back. For Nineteen Minutes Later, this stop is an intentional effort to help revive touring along the critical I-70 corridor, fortifying the creative and cultural pipeline connecting Denver, Kansas City, and the broader Midwest.

The decision to perform at Warehouse on Broadway stems from a shared ethos. The venue’s scale, flexible footprint, and community-first principles mirror the band’s own values regarding the types of spaces that should anchor regional music scenes. Rather than merely following conventional routing, the band chose to put their weight behind a space working tirelessly to ensure artists return to Kansas City regularly.

Artistically, the pairing is seamless: the band’s textural, synth-heavy rock dynamics are tailor-made for Warehouse on Broadway’s intimate, horseshoe-shaped room layout, promising an electric, up-close encounter for fans and curious newcomers alike.

Competing With the Couch: The Vision of Warehouse on Broadway

Since opening its doors, Warehouse on Broadway has carved out a distinct identity by focusing on comfort, flexibility, and genuine hospitality.

In a July 21, 2025 feature penned by Nick Spacek for The Pitch—Kansas City’s independent voice for news and culture—Partner and Founder Neill Smith made it clear that the venue has no interest in entering turf wars with established regional halls like The Truman or Lawrence’s The Granada. Instead, Smith’s eyes are on a different adversary altogether:

“I’m just competing against Netflix and YouTube — and against shows that haven’t made their way here. We want to bring back the kinds of tours that used to stop in Kansas City but now skip straight from Denver to Minneapolis.”

As detailed in The Pitch, the venue quickly evolved into a second home for neighborhood locals and touring crews. That early resonance didn’t happen by accident; Smith and his team adopted a philosophy of continuous adaptation, listening intently to performers, ticket holders, and bar staff to re-engineer acoustic balance, stage visibility, bar flow, and box office logistics in real time.

The overarching mission remains straightforward: cultivate a room that feels authentic, inclusive, intimate, and unmistakably artist-centered.

“It’s not just about putting on shows,” Smith shared with The Pitch. “It’s about fostering a creative culture and giving both performers and audiences something real to connect with.”

(Readers can check out the complete background story via The Pitch’s full feature.)

Event & Ticket Information

Music fans in the Kansas City area looking to catch Nineteen Minutes Later in this rare, compact setting can find the complete event breakdown below:

Headlining Artist: Nineteen Minutes Later

Nineteen Minutes Later Venue: Warehouse on Broadway (Westport corridor — Kansas City, MO)

Warehouse on Broadway (Westport corridor — Kansas City, MO) Date: October 14, 2026

October 14, 2026 Doors Open: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Direct Ticket Link: Secure Tickets via eTix

Connect With Nineteen Minutes Later

Keep up with new music, tour updates, and behind-the-scenes content across the band’s official channels: