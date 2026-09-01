DraftKings is bringing sports fandom to the road with its new national campaign, “Take Your Game Anywhere,” starring Kevin Hart alongside Nick Jonas, who makes his first on-screen appearance with DraftKings. The campaign celebrates DraftKings’ first football season available nationwide and highlights how fans can stay connected to the games they love wherever they are.
Created with Translation and shot on film, the campaign puts a sports-focused spin on the classic American road trip. Hart and Jonas travel through iconic destinations and local fan traditions across the country, with their contrasting personalities and comedic chemistry giving the campaign a distinctive character.
The campaign will continue through the football and basketball seasons, with additional creative featuring Chad Ochocinco and Carmelo Anthony. The 30-second commercial launches nationally August 31 across broadcast, streaming, digital, social and out-of-home platforms.
Multiple versions of the campaign will run across various media, including local and national placements. Additional creative is also expected to air during live game broadcasts across a variety of sports as the campaign rolls out.