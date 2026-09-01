Drake just showed the world what an ICEMAN tour could look like albeit as a special guest of Don Toliver during his Toronto stop on his tour.

On August 31, Drake made that surprise appearance and immediately turned the arena into a massive hometown party.

DON TOLIVER BROUGHT OUT DRAKE AT HIS SOLD-OUT TORONTO SHOW 🚨



Drake's FIRST-EVER arena performance of 'ICEMAN' tracks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EHIhqIGgu6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 1, 2026

The appearance marked the first arena performances of tracks from his Iceman album, with “Shabang,” “Burning Bridges” and “Janice STFU” getting their live debut in front of a Toronto crowd that knew every word.

DRAKE POPPED OUT AT DON TOLIVER'S TORONTO SHOW 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/v19y7ZirXt — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 1, 2026

Toliver has openly credited Drake as an inspiration, making the moment feel like more than a surprise guest appearance. Drake returned the love from the stage, thanking Toronto for being part of the first arena presentation of the new material and calling his hometown the greatest city.

Don Toliver brought out Drake as a surprise guest at his show in Toronto 🎥



Drake performed tracks off Iceman for the first time 🥶🧊 pic.twitter.com/wuxniLnSpZ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 1, 2026

Toliver later posted footage from the night with one simple caption: “combination.”

The timing has fans paying even closer attention to Drake’s next move. A 2027 Iceman world tour has been heavily rumored, although Drake and his team have yet to announce dates. Talk of a major tour gained momentum after crew members were spotted wearing “Freeze the World” hoodies during video shoots, prompting speculation that the phrase could become part of the live campaign.

There is also the increasingly mysterious “FOMO” breadcrumb trail.

On August 12, Drake posted a family photo dump captioned “FOMO 2026.” Nine days later, he shared an image of a physical CD case bearing the words “FEAR OF MISSING OUT,” accompanied only by a film camera emoji. On September 1, mystery boxes prepared for media outlet @whats_the_dirt surfaced online, featuring handwritten notes signed “6’er ICE 2026 FOMO.”

Then Drake liked a video from The Ollie Podcast discussing the possibility of another album arriving in 2026.

That has opened the door to several theories. FOMO could be another studio project following the enormous Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour rollout. The film imagery has fans wondering about a documentary or visual project. Others believe FOMO could ultimately become the branding for Drake’s next world tour.

Whatever it is, Drake is clearly leaving enough breadcrumbs to keep everybody watching. And after Toronto got its first taste of Iceman in an arena, the appetite for seeing the whole thing live is only getting bigger.