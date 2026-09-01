The hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI just found another gear, and Rockstar Games barely had to show anything new to make it happen.

The extended look at GTA VI pulled an eye-popping 31 million views on Netflix during its first four days, making the footage the streamer’s biggest global draw for the week of August 24 through August 30. The presentation landed at No. 1 in 87 of Netflix’s 93 tracked countries after arriving exclusively on the platform for a six-hour window on August 27.

The GTA 6 extended look reached 31.1M views on Netflix.



• #1 in 87 of 93 countries on the platform



• Most watched title on Netflix last week



(Source: https://t.co/SWoAQ6xibH) pic.twitter.com/77KYquq4e0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 1, 2026

For a game that has been operating on anticipation for years, the numbers are another reminder of just how enormous the audience is waiting for Rockstar’s next installment.

Captured directly from the PlayStation 5 version, the extended footage gave fans a closer look at Jason and Lucia, the game’s central protagonists, as they move through the fictional state of Leonida. The footage showed off everything from drug deals and late-night drives to character switching, offering a deeper glimpse at the world players will eventually be able to explore themselves.

Netflix gave the footage an unusual platform for a video game reveal, and viewers clearly showed up. Its performance even put it ahead of a newly released Robert De Niro film on the streamer’s weekly global rankings.

The momentum carried over to YouTube, where the extended look had already accumulated roughly 17 million views by early September. Across both platforms, the response points to an audience that is not simply curious about GTA VI. People are actively dissecting every frame, character interaction and corner of Leonida they can get their hands on.

Rockstar has kept the official rollout relatively controlled, making every substantial glimpse feel like an event. That strategy is paying off as the November 19, 2026 release date approaches.

GTA VI is scheduled for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, putting the latest chapter of Rockstar’s blockbuster crime saga on track to become one of the biggest entertainment launches of the year. If 31 million Netflix views from an extended gameplay look are any indication, the real numbers are going to get wild once the game actually arrives.