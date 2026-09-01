JAY-Z’s JAY-Z 30 celebration is coming to London with an immersive installation at Trafalgar Square from September 1-5, marking his upcoming Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concerts and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

The large-scale experience will transport fans back to 2001 with televisions from the era screening music videos, performances and period programming connected to the cultural moment surrounding the critically acclaimed album.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to shop a curated selection of limited-edition merchandise created exclusively for the milestone celebration. The collection commemorates the collaboration between Armand de Brignac and Assouline’s The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z.

The London experience follows the opening chapter of JAY-Z 30 in New York and will continue in Paris. The celebration coincides with JAY-Z’s upcoming performances in London on September 4-5, Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23-24.

JAY-Z 30 London Pop-Up

Location: Trafalgar Square, London

Dates: September 1-5

Hours: 11:00–19:00

Merchandise: Exclusive JAY-Z 30th Anniversary Collection

Fans can visit JAYZ30.com for additional details, hours and programming information.