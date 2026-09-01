Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial took another dramatic turn this week as a former member of his inner circle laid out an account of the alleged retaliation campaign that prosecutors say ultimately ended with the killing of Quando Rondo’s cousin.

UPDATE: OTF Vonnie takes the stand and claims Lil Durk told them to kill Quando Rondo pic.twitter.com/KZRMZ3SgRR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 1, 2026

Kavon Grant, better known as OTF Vonnie, testified Monday, August 31, and Tuesday, September 1, after previously pleading guilty and agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors. His testimony makes him the third cooperating witness to take the stand against Durk, following Kacey Hester, known as OTF Jam, and Keith Jones, known as Flacka.

Vonnie’s testimony directly connected Durk to the alleged plot. When prosecutors asked him to identify the people involved in the killing of Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, he named “Durk, Dede and Browneyez.”

Dj Akademiks gets visibly frustrated watching N3on & Doodie Lo outside of Lil Durk’s trial and says Durk is “f*cked”



“..I’d rather have nobody show up than the wrong people show up… yo Doodie Lo what the f*ck are you doing my n*gga..” pic.twitter.com/udnT5pYioD — Kick HQ+ (@KickHQxtra) September 1, 2026

The prosecution then pressed Vonnie on why the group was targeting Quando Rondo.

“Because Durk told us to,” Vonnie testified.

According to his account, the alleged hit was retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von, Durk’s longtime friend and OTF co-founder. Vonnie also described what prosecutors presented as evidence of Durk’s anger over what he viewed as a lack of retaliation following King Von’s death.

On September 1, prosecutors read text messages attributed to Durk in court, with Vonnie identifying the rapper’s communications and explaining their context. The proceedings also brought several major names from hip-hop into the courtroom conversation, including NBA YoungBoy, 6ix9ine and Offset.

Vonnie also introduced an earlier chapter prosecutors had not previously made public. He testified that in 2021, he, Muwop and two other people allegedly tracked down Quando Rondo in Georgia and opened fire, describing an attempted retaliation that came before the 2022 Los Angeles shooting.

Durk’s defense is attacking Vonnie’s credibility and motivation. Attorney Marissa Goldberg argued that Vonnie had his own deeply personal reason to seek revenge against those responsible for King Von’s death. The defense highlighted Vonnie’s close relationship with Von, including living with him, sharing a bank account and being present when Von was shot.

Goldberg also pointed to what the defense says were King Von’s alleged final words to Vonnie:

“Why did you let me get shot?”

That argument puts Vonnie’s loyalty, credibility and personal motives squarely at the center of the defense’s strategy as prosecutors continue building their case against Durk.