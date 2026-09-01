Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial is entering its most consequential stretch yet, with prosecutors in Los Angeles leaning heavily on testimony from people who once operated inside the rapper’s orbit.

On Monday, Kavon Grant, known as “Cuz” or “Vonnie,” took the stand for the prosecution. Grant previously worked as Durk’s personal assistant and admitted participating in the August 2022 shooting plot targeting Quando Rondo’s group. His testimony was particularly damaging because he claimed the attack happened at Durk’s direction.

OTF Doodie Lo facing backlash for doing TikTok dance videos outside the courthouse while Lil Durk is fighting for his life 👀 pic.twitter.com/MYiwNmfiDs — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 1, 2026

“Durk told us to,” Grant testified, describing why the group targeted Rondo’s associates.

Vonni said the car rental place called him and told him 2 detectives came asking about the white BMW that was used in a murder. He told Durk who didn’t care, said ‘you’re overthinking it they’re just doing their job’. Decided to distance himself from Durk; moved back to Atlanta… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 1, 2026

Grant’s appearance followed testimony from other cooperating witnesses, including Keith Jones, known as “Flacka,” and Kacey Hester, known as “OTF Jam.” Prosecutors are using their accounts to build a narrative about how the alleged operation came together and who was involved.

The government alleges Durk Banks placed a $1 million bounty on Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. The 2022 Los Angeles ambush failed to kill Rondo, but his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was fatally shot at a gas station.

Apparently Vonni came home from the hit and told Durk he was scared because they’d been sloppy. Said the hit was in free fall. ‘We just did a hit in Beverly Hills, that’s not normal’ — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 1, 2026

The witness testimony is only one piece of the federal case. Prosecutors also have digital material extracted from Durk’s iCloud account, including text messages, photographs and videos. The judge has additionally allowed prosecutors to introduce lyrics from Durk’s music, including “Piss Me Off” and the unreleased track “Red Man,” which prosecutors contend contains references to killing Rondo.

Away from the witness stand, Durk has continued to receive significant support from the hip-hop community. DJ Akademiks has reported that Drake allegedly contributed $1 million toward attorney Brian Steel’s fees, while Ye reportedly contributed $250,000. 21 Savage and Lil Baby have also reportedly provided financial assistance. Ye was reportedly seen at the Los Angeles courthouse during earlier proceedings.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison.