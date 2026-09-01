Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Turns an All-Women Festival Into a $20 Million Statement 

by Dan Garcia

Near the end of the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival, Olivia Rodrigo stood beside Stevie Nicks and shared a duet of “Landslide” with one of the artists who helped make her own career imaginable. Their voices met gently rather than competitively, with Nicks giving the song’s hard-earned wisdom to a singer still building her legacy in real time. Then Nicks turned to the crowd and offered a benediction for Rodrigo: “She’s very special. Take her to your heart. I have.”

It was the sort of generational handoff that could have functioned as a spectacular ending on its own. At Daisy Chain Fields, however, it also summarized an entire day. The sold-out, single-day festival at Great Park in Irvine, California, brought together women from across rock, pop, hip-hop and alternative music, connecting the defiance of Bikini Kill and the longevity of The Breeders and Garbage to the modern stardom of Chappell Roan, Doechii and Rodrigo. The lineup was not treated as a novelty or a marketing angle. It was the point.

Even more significantly, the music was tied to a tangible mission. Rodrigo created Daisy Chain Fields around the belief that joy, community and creativity can be catalysts for change, and the festival put that idea into practice. Every participating act performed without a fee, allowing 100 percent of net proceeds to benefit ten organizations serving women and girls in the United States and around the world. The festival initially generated $10 million; before Rodrigo began her headlining set, she welcomed Melinda French Gates to the stage to announce that Pivotal would match the entire sum. The commitment brought the total to $20 million, to be divided equally among the ten nonprofit partners.

Those beneficiaries – Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeFrom, Jhpiego, the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the National Institute for Reproductive Health, the National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood – work across maternal health, reproductive freedom, economic justice, domestic-violence prevention, Indigenous health and access to essential care. Rather than reducing those causes to logos on a screen, the Daisy Chain Reaction philanthropy village gave fans a place to meet the organizations, learn about their work and find ways to remain involved after the final song.

That last part mattered. Daisy Chain Fields was designed not simply to raise money from an audience, but to treat that audience as part of the work. French Gates made the distinction clear from the stage.

“The real power is not up here on stage, it’s with everybody there, all of you,” she told the crowd. “When women and girls come together to dream and lead, we change the world. And so long after the lights go down for this festival, the organizations doing this work will keep doing it because you are all here.”

The festival’s values were just as visible in its construction. Performances alternated between the Dandelion and Marigold stages without overlap, removing the usual festival anxiety of choosing one artist at the expense of another. Equal billing and an intergenerational lineup further rejected the tired premise that women in music must be placed in competition with one another. Throughout the day, artist after artist praised Rodrigo for assembling the event and returned attention to its charitable purpose.

The setting supplied the day’s one unavoidable antagonist: a punishing Southern California heat wave. Yet for a first-year festival confronting extreme conditions, Daisy Chain Fields responded with urgency. Free refill stations were positioned

around the grounds, security repeatedly passed water into the crowd, cooling resources were available, and performers regularly paused to remind fans to hydrate and look after one another. The heat never became an invisible inconvenience; it was treated as a shared safety concern. Fans answered in kind, passing water, making room and watching out for neighbors as the afternoon wore on.

That communal spirit carried through the early and mid-day performances. Santigold’s rhythmic imagination, Bikini Kill’s riot-grrrl urgency, Mitski’s theatrical precision, The Breeders’ unhurried alternative-rock cool and Garbage’s muscular catalog

made the festival’s cross-generational premise audible, not merely symbolic. Rachel Chinouriri, Devon Again, Die Spitz, Eli and Quiet Light helped point the chain forward, while the established artists supplied a living history of women who built careers by refusing the boundaries handed to them.

Doechii delivered the afternoon’s sharpest jolt. Arriving in vivid fuchsia body paint and commanding a riser-and-video-screen production that seemed built for a much later time slot, she made forty minutes feel like a complete theatrical statement. “Anxiety” and “Persuasive” showed the elasticity in her delivery, while “CATFISH,” “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER” turned the field into a showcase for her control of pace, character and movement.

Doechii’s gift is the ability to make precision look volatile. The choreography was exact, the visual choices audacious and the rapping technically locked in, but the performance retained the sensation that it might fly apart at any second. On a day built around collective power, she offered a compelling version of individual command, a set that did not ask for space so much as seize it.

If Doechii brought controlled combustion, Chappell Roan turned the early evening into a nine-song communal release. Dressed in a lavender, “The Fifth Element”-inspired flight attendant look and sporting a sharp copper bob, Roan arrived with the visual wit expected of her, but the set worked because the songs have become sturdy enough to transcend any single costume or era. “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” and “Femininomenon”

established the tone immediately, while the familiar crowd choreography of “HOT TO GO!” transformed a massive field into something closer to a wonderfully unruly dance floor.

Roan can perform theatrical distance and total emotional exposure within the same song, a tension that made “Casual” and “Good Luck, Babe!” hit especially hard. During “The Subway,” she spotted one attendee declining the prevailing euphoria and could not resist calling it out.

“Standing with your arms folded?! What are you, grumpy?” Roan asked. “Don’t be grumpy, it’s Daisy Chain!”

The exchange was teasing rather than cruel, and it captured the prevailing mood: passive observation was nearly impossible. By the time “My Kink Is Karma” gave way to “Pink Pony Club,” Roan had turned one of the day’s most anticipated sets into a celebration of the chosen communities that form when people are finally given room to be fully themselves. She also made clear how much it meant to play a festival whose proceeds were going to charity, joining the day’s chorus of gratitude toward Rodrigo without surrendering her own singular identity.

Rodrigo’s headlining performance had an almost impossible number of responsibilities. It needed to function as a festival finale, a showcase for her latest album, a preview of the forthcoming Unraveled Tour, a tribute to the women who preceded her and an argument for the event’s larger purpose. That it handled each task without feeling like a board meeting with songs was the night’s greatest success.

She opened with “drop dead,” followed quickly by “bad idea right?” and “good 4 u,” establishing the bridge between the guitar-driven bite of her earlier work and the more expansive language of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Seven songs from the latest album appeared across the 85-minute set, including “my way,” “maggots for brains,” “stupid song,” “honeybee,” “the cure” and “expectations.” The selections offered the clearest preview yet of how the new material will live on the Unraveled Tour: louder, looser and built to withstand the scale of an arena crowd.

The live debut of “Serena Joy” supplied another crucial piece. Inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale, the song’s appearance at a festival raising millions for reproductive rights and women’s health gave it an added charge. Rodrigo did not need to interrupt the performance with a speech to make the connection. The setting did that work for her.

Her guests then transformed the back half of the set into a compact history of women-centered festival culture. Before welcoming Sarah McLachlan, Rodrigo spoke about Lilith Fair and the resistance its founders faced from an industry that insisted audiences would not support a festival led by women. She credited Lilith Fair with making Daisy Chain Fields possible, then joined McLachlan for “Building a Mystery” and “Angel,” dedicating the latter to Dolly Parton. The pairing felt less like nostalgia than acknowledgment: Daisy Chain Fields was able to imagine a future because Lilith Fair had already disproved the industry’s old assumptions.

Alanis Morissette supplied the night’s most gleeful surprise, stepping in after Karen O was unable to attend because of a personal matter. Rodrigo and Morissette tore through “Ironic,” another cross-generational pairing that sounded natural rather than ceremonially arranged. Rodrigo then returned to her own catalog for “expectations,” “all-american bitch” and “deja vu,” songs that demonstrated how quickly she has assembled a body of work capable of holding its own beside her heroes.

Then came Nicks. Introduced for the closing encore, she joined Rodrigo for “Landslide,” turning one of rock’s most enduring songs about change, fear and time into the festival’s emotional thesis. Rodrigo had spent the day showing what can happen when women across generations treat influence not as debt, but as a chain: one artist makes room, another walks through and then holds the door open wider.

Before leaving, Rodrigo offered one final announcement in the simplest possible form: “See you next year.”

With that, Daisy Chain Fields ceased to be a one-time benefit and became the beginning of an annual tradition. Its first edition already delivered the kind of lineup most festivals would treat as a landmark anniversary celebration. More importantly, it produced $20 million in direct support for organizations whose work will continue long after the stages are dismantled.

The inaugural Daisy Chain Fields succeeded because it understood that a festival can be joyful without being escapist and purposeful without becoming didactic. It gave its artists room to

be loud, strange, tender, political and fun. It asked fans to dance, but also to listen, learn and act. And as Rodrigo and Nicks stood together for that final song, the festival’s name finally felt literal:

individual voices, linked across generations, becoming something much harder to break.

Check out more of our photos from the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields below.