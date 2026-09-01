Tank is ready to give fans exactly what the title promises with EXPERIENCE, his upcoming 12th studio album. The Grammy-nominated R&B star announced that the project will arrive September 25 via R&B Money/BMG.

The announcement comes as Tank’s current single, “Yes,” continues to gain momentum on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, where it currently sits at No. 10 and continues to rise.

Tank is also keeping busy on the road as part of The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown, performing alongside Usher and Chris Brown. The trek is bringing his signature live energy to audiences while he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

Beyond music, Tank is set to appear on the small screen. Hulu has announced that Season 4 of its hit series Reasonable Doubt will premiere October 6, with Tank taking on the role of Eric Cropper.

With new music on the way, a major tour underway and an upcoming television role, Tank is continuing to expand his reach while building momentum around his latest era.