On the heels of hip-hop’s 53rd birthday, The Hip Hop Museum gathered generations of the culture at Aura 57 in New York City for Hip Hop 53: Bridging Legacy with the Next Generation of the Culture. The premier evening brought together artists, DJs, media personalities, executives, managers, publicists, and tastemakers for a night of recognition, connection, and celebration.

Curated and led by The Hip Hop Museum Artist Committee member Melissa Gabriel—with support from fellow committee member Tiara Gray, alongside support from Crystal G and Senyon K—the event was powered by Hennessy, presented in partnership with Slapwoods, and featured special gifting provided by PUMA × SNIPES USA. Guests enjoyed curated Hennessy cocktails, the Slapwoods Flavor Lounge, and custom cigars, while recognized honorees took home a pair of PUMA × SNIPES USA sneakers.

Hip-hop pioneers Special Ed, Yo-Yo, and DJ Red Alert joined The Hip Hop Museum Founder and CEO Rocky Bucano to honor the movement. Yo-Yo surprised the crowd with an impromptu performance of her new single, “Moonlight.” The evening was hosted by Mia Belle (HOT 97’s Mornings with Mero, BET Talks) with soundtrack duties delivered by DJ Taj, DJ and CEO of Team Taj.

A major focal point of the night was the Hip-Hop & Fashion Fireside Chat presented by Slapwoods. The panel featured celebrity designer Romeo Hunte, Pelle Pelle Creative Director Bobby Digital, Vanson Leathers Creative Director Davon Bean, celebrity stylist and designer Jérôme LaMaar, and producer Mage for an in-depth conversation exploring hip-hop’s global impact on style across generations.

The celebration recognized influential figures spanning every corner of the industry:

Cultural Architects & Creators: Ivy Rivera (Hennessy Brand Ambassador), Nyla Symone (DJ and radio host), alongside digital culture shapers Cleotrapa, Kelly G, and Bronx Native.

Ivy Rivera (Hennessy Brand Ambassador), Nyla Symone (DJ and radio host), alongside digital culture shapers Cleotrapa, Kelly G, and Bronx Native. Next-Gen Recording Artists: Rising acts including 41 and Maiya Da Don, alongside emerging voices Joe Cash, Cyndi J, and Phresher.

Rising acts including 41 and Maiya Da Don, alongside emerging voices Joe Cash, Cyndi J, and Phresher. Media & Storytellers: Swaggy Sie (SiriusXM), Ty Cole (entertainment journalist), Jade Ashley (Senior Social Media Editor at The Shade Room), Tai Perkins (HOT 97), JusNik (WBLS), Seleeah Simone (Senior Field Producer at TMZ), and Jiggy Jones (Kreative Klout).

Swaggy Sie (SiriusXM), Ty Cole (entertainment journalist), Jade Ashley (Senior Social Media Editor at The Shade Room), Tai Perkins (HOT 97), JusNik (WBLS), Seleeah Simone (Senior Field Producer at TMZ), and Jiggy Jones (Kreative Klout). Managers & Publicists: Artist managers Touchamil, Kashawn Hunter, Bri Bravo, Two Lewis, and Ayana Hull; alongside publicists Kisshon Springer (Nick Cannon), Bri Christian, Jasmine Jones (Fergie Baby), and Chelsea Reeves (CultureCon).

Artist managers Touchamil, Kashawn Hunter, Bri Bravo, Two Lewis, and Ayana Hull; alongside publicists Kisshon Springer (Nick Cannon), Bri Christian, Jasmine Jones (Fergie Baby), and Chelsea Reeves (CultureCon). DJs & Visual Creatives: Photographers and videographers Fresh Made It, Joy Malone, and Raheem Williams, with DJ sets and presence from DJ Drewski (HOT 97), DJ Absolute, and DJ Flygerian (Team Hennessy).

Photographers and videographers Fresh Made It, Joy Malone, and Raheem Williams, with DJ sets and presence from DJ Drewski (HOT 97), DJ Absolute, and DJ Flygerian (Team Hennessy). Executives & Industry Leaders: Shauna James (VP of Marketing, Alamo Records), Naydeen Rodriguez (Roc Nation), Eliana Gomez (iHeartMedia), James Soyemi (BET Networks), Chelsea Hannah (Vessel Experiential Agency), Kanique Swinson (Soul Sisters Network), Davey Dee (SVP, Republic Records), Charlene Thomas (Def Jam), and Big D Weatherman (Roc Nation).

As hip-hop steps firmly into its 53rd year, The Hip Hop Museum continues its mission to honor the founding roots while actively shaping the culture’s next evolution.