On September 1, 1998, Terror Squad general Fat Joe released his third full-length album Don Cartagena through Terror Squad/Mystic/Big Beat/Atlantic Records, delivering the project that would elevate Joey Crack from respected Bronx veteran into a legitimate mainstream force while formally introducing his Terror Squad crew to the masses.

By 1998, Joe was already five years and two albums deep into his solo career, but Hip Hop in the Bronx was experiencing another moment. Big Pun had exploded earlier that year with Capital Punishment and “Still Not a Player,” becoming the first solo Latino rapper to earn a platinum album and giving the Terror Squad movement serious momentum.

Joe took advantage of it.

Don Cartagena brought together the original Terror Squad nucleus of Big Pun, Cuban Link, Triple Seis, Prospect and Armageddon while surrounding them with an all-star collection of MCs that included Nas, Raekwon, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Charli Baltimore and others.

Records such as “Bet Ya Man Can’t (Triz),” featuring Pun, Cuban Link and Triple Seis, and the crew-heavy “The Hidden Hand” and “Terror Squadians” gave listeners an early look at what Joe was building beyond his own solo career. A year later, Terror Squad would officially release their debut group project, The Album.

But the undeniable centerpiece of Don Cartagena remains “John Blaze.”

Produced by Ski Beatz, the posse cut assembled Fat Joe, Nas, Big Pun, Jadakiss and Raekwon for nearly five minutes of pure lyrical competition. There was no hook necessary—just five elite New York MCs trading verses during an era when getting everybody on the same record meant considerably more than emailing verses back and forth.

More than a quarter-century later, “John Blaze” still belongs in any serious conversation about the greatest posse cuts ever recorded.

And Don Cartagena wasn’t short on production either.

DJ Premier handled “Dat Gangsta Shit,” Dame Grease produced the Pun and Prospect-assisted “Triplets,” Marley Marl contributed “Find Out,” while L.E.S., Buckwild, Younglord, Rashad Smith and others helped give the album the polished but still unmistakably New York sound that marked Joe’s transition into the next stage of his career.

Commercially, the move worked.

Don Cartagena debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with approximately 106,000 copies sold in its opening week, giving Fat Joe his first Top 10 album. It also reached No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA on October 28, 1998.

The critics showed Joe love too. Entertainment Weekly gave the album an A-, while The Source awarded Don Cartagena 4 Mics, recognizing an album that managed to reach toward a larger audience without abandoning the hardcore foundation Joe had built his reputation on.

Twenty-eight years later, Don Cartagena stands as more than Fat Joe’s commercial breakthrough.

It captured the moment when Joe stopped operating simply as a solo MC and began thinking like a general—using his own platform to establish Terror Squad, showcase the MCs around him and turn what was happening in the Bronx into a larger movement.

Pun was becoming a superstar.

Terror Squad was taking shape.

And Joey Crack was transforming into Don Cartagena.

Salute to Fat Joe, the late great Big Pun, Cuban Link, Triple Seis, Prospect, Armageddon, Ski Beatz, DJ Premier, Dame Grease, Marley Marl and everyone involved in putting together one of the defining albums of Fat Joe’s career.

Happy 28th anniversary to Don Cartagena.