New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined The Ebro, Laura & Rosenberg Show, hosted by Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, for an exclusive conversation covering his first six months in office, challenges facing New Yorkers and his vision for the city.

With the 25th anniversary of September 11 approaching, Rosenberg also asked Mamdani about what the anniversary means to him as mayor of New York City.

Mamdani emphasized that the anniversary should first and foremost be a time to grieve and remember the families whose lives were permanently changed by the attacks. He reflected on visits to New York City firehouses, where he saw plaques honoring off-duty firefighters who returned to duty and helped their fellow New Yorkers in the aftermath.

The show’s hosts also recalled their personal experiences from September 11. Ebro remembered being on the air in Portland, Oregon, as the attacks unfolded, while Laura discussed returning home and struggling to process the events as she cried.

Mamdani reiterated that his focus remains on honoring those who went above and beyond to protect New York City while remembering the families and communities forever impacted by September 11.