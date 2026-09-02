Cardi B’s longtime love for Chipotle has officially become a menu item.

The superstar rapper and Chipotle superfan is teaming up with the restaurant chain to launch the Bardi Bowl, featuring her personal go-to order alongside Chipotle’s new Chili Lime Chips.

The Bardi Bowl includes chicken, white rice, queso blanco, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa, sour cream, cheese and guacamole, with Chili Lime Chips served on the side. Fans looking to recreate Cardi’s preferred approach can also add Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette and Tabasco.

Cardi previously gave fans an early look at the Chili Lime Chips during an Instagram Live session. She also recently encouraged fans to stream her new single so she could “buy more Chipotle.”

The partnership builds on Cardi’s longstanding relationship with the brand. In 2018, Chipotle gifted her a lifetime supply of chips and guacamole, further cementing her status as one of the chain’s biggest celebrity fans.

Earlier this month, Cardi also shared her go-to Chipotle order and signature chip hack on X, giving fans another glimpse into her favorite way to enjoy the restaurant’s offerings.