Chico and James DeBarge Arrested on Possession of Controlled Substance

Chico DeBarge is once again arrested. This time, Chico was arrested alongside James DeBarge on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance Friday in Burbank, California.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the two were arrested after a traffic stop. The stop was initiated after a Chevy Tahoe was spotted towing a Nissan SUV at 1:30 a.m. on Friday. No license plates were on each vehicle.

James was driving the Chevy, Chico was behind the wheel of the Nissan. Both men were arrested after narcotics were found at the scene.

In 2021, Chico DeBarge was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. TMZ reports DeBarge was inside a motorhome that the police received a call about.

When officers responded to the motorhome, police noticed the registration was expired for six months. The vehicle was impounded and in addition to the meth, other drug paraphernalia was inside.

DeBarge was booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was previously arrested for drug possession in 2007, late 2019, and early 2021.