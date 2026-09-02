The Clippers just got hit with the kind of punishment that can alter a franchise for years.

BREAKING: The NBA has ruled on the Los Angeles Clippers in for salary cap circumvention investigations on Kawhi Leonard after yearlong probe — stripping the franchise of 5 first-round picks, issuing a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer and suspensions for Ballmer, Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/JCV5bI88BE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2026

After a year-long investigation into whether the organization helped Kawhi Leonard secure off-court income in a way that circumvented the NBA’s salary cap rules, the league has handed down a massive collection of penalties. The Clippers will forfeit five first-round picks, covering every draft from 2029 through 2033, while owner Steve Ballmer has been suspended for one year and fined $30 million.

The fallout reaches deep into the front office. Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker has received a one-year suspension, while President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank has been suspended for six months.

At the center of the investigation was Leonard and a series of off-court business opportunities involving companies affiliated with the Clippers. The league determined that the organization improperly helped facilitate income opportunities for its star player, creating a salary cap issue that the NBA ultimately treated as a serious institutional failure.

Leonard himself will pay $700,000 in restitution but will not be suspended. According to the league’s findings, Leonard maintained that he entered the relevant agreements in good faith and was unaware that they represented an attempt to circumvent NBA rules.

That distinction matters because the punishment lands overwhelmingly on the Clippers organization and its leadership. Ballmer’s suspension is particularly significant, removing one of the league’s most prominent owners from team and NBA activities for an entire year.

For a franchise that has spent years trying to build a championship contender around Leonard, the draft penalties could prove even more damaging than the immediate financial hit. First-round selections are among the NBA’s most valuable long-term assets, and losing five consecutive picks leaves the Clippers with dramatically less flexibility to rebuild or reshape the roster.

Commissioner Adam Silver expressed deep disappointment with the Clippers, pointing to what the league viewed as institutional failures within an organization that had already been disciplined for previous violations.

Now the Clippers have to live with the consequences, and some of the most expensive lessons won’t come due until long after the current roster is gone.