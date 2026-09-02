Nearly 15,000 people from across New England gathered at Boston Common for 741 Frequency Fest, a massive farewell block party powered by Jaylen Brown, 741 and the 7uice Foundation.

The event celebrated Brown’s decade-long connection to Boston and the community he has supported throughout his career. His work has focused on young people, underserved communities, education, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.

Boston Common featured food trucks, carnival games, music and family-friendly activities. The 7uice Foundation distributed backpacks filled with school supplies, while attendees could receive complimentary haircuts and nail services. Hoopbus also gave fans the chance to practice their slam dunks.

Brown’s 741 brand offered its green Rover sneaker at a special one-day-only price of $100 through its pop-up truck.

Music drove the celebration, with performances from Yanna, Money MyFace, Millyz, Big Boss Vette, Smino, Belly Gang Kushington, Veeze, FERG and Joyner Lucas. Lil Jon made a surprise appearance before Lil Baby closed the concert.

The celebration concluded with honors for Brown. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined him for a presentation that included the unveiling of “Jaylen Brown Way,” while state representatives honored him with a Key to the Fifth District on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.