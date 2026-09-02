The Hershey Company has officially introduced Hershey’s Creme Bars, a new line of chocolate bars launched with a global campaign featuring the multi-Grammy-nominated girl group KATSEYE. Available now nationwide, the new bars introduce two trend-forward flavors—Salted Caramel and Affogato—combining classic smooth milk chocolate with rich, creamy fillings.

To mark the release, Hershey’s partnered with KATSEYE to adapt the group’s signature “Pinky Up” gesture into a playful symbol for choosing happiness and expressing individuality. A new commercial ad featuring the group is now streaming on YouTube, encouraging fans to transform simple snack moments into shareable expressions of personal style.

“We’ve teamed up with Hershey’s to always find joy in the little moments, whether we’re traveling, rehearsing, or spending time together,” KATSEYE shared in a joint statement. “We love that Hershey’s Creme Bars make those moments feel a little more fun. The partnership felt natural because it’s about celebrating your individuality, embracing your own style, and finding happiness in the things that make you feel most like yourself.”

Elevating Everyday Moments

Building on the brand’s “Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place” platform, the campaign focuses on discovery, self-expression, and community. Later this fall, Hershey’s will host sampling and pop-up events, alongside a strategic partnership with Uber designed to bring Hershey’s Creme Bars to consumers on the go.

“This Hershey’s Creme Bar launch is more than introducing a new chocolate bar. It’s about celebrating the small choices that help people express themselves and create moments of happiness throughout their day,” said Katrina Vatter, Senior Brand Manager at The Hershey Company. “From the trend-forward flavors to our partnership with KATSEYE, Hershey’s Creme Bars were designed to inspire discovery, self-expression, and shareable moments that feel uniquely your own.”

Flavor Breakdown and Product Details

The new Hershey’s Creme Bars are available in both standard 2.2 oz bars and 8.4 oz snack-size pouches:

Salted Caramel: Pairs smooth milk chocolate with a rich, balanced salted caramel creme filling for a creamy, melty bite.

Pairs smooth milk chocolate with a rich, balanced salted caramel creme filling for a creamy, melty bite. Affogato: Features a coffeehouse-inspired dual-layer filling, combining espresso-flavored caramel and sweet vanilla creme inside a milk chocolate shell.

Hershey’s Creme Bars are currently available at participating retailers nationwide.