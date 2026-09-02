LeBron James is giving basketball fans another reminder that Father Time has yet to figure out how to slow him down.

Clips from private open runs at a JUS Hoops gym have been making the rounds, showing James getting runs in alongside NBA talent including DeMar DeRozan, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Johnson. The sessions were organized by trainer Chris Johnson, putting James in a gym environment loaded with players who can test every part of his game.

LeBron James, Jalen Johnson, DeMar DeRozan, Jaren Jackson Jr, Isaiah Collier, DeAndre Jordan, Peyton Watson, + more open runs. 🔥🔥🔥



(via @ChrisJHoops, h/t @Bronupdates)



pic.twitter.com/mwNex6ZEVw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 2, 2026

And at 41, LeBron still looks completely comfortable.

The footage shows James moving with the kind of fluidity that has defined his game for more than two decades. His ability to get downhill, operate around the perimeter and knock down jumpers remains a major talking point as another NBA season approaches.

One fan summed up the reaction simply: “LeBron looks incredible holy shit!!”

That response captures why these offseason gym clips continue to generate so much attention. James does not need an official NBA game to remind people what he can still do. A few possessions in an open run are enough to get basketball Twitter and fans across the league talking about his conditioning, movement and shot-making.

The timing also adds to the intrigue. James is preparing for Year 24, and the expectation is that he will once again enter training camp under a microscope. Every workout clip becomes an unofficial progress report for a player who has spent his entire career redefining expectations for longevity.

The presence of DeRozan, Jackson Jr. and Johnson also gives the footage some extra weight. These are current NBA players operating at an elite level, and James is moving comfortably in that environment while preparing for another season.

There is still plenty of basketball left before the regular season begins, but these open-run clips have already delivered the message LeBron’s offseason was supposed to send.

The King is still putting in work, still getting buckets and still looking like someone who believes he has plenty left in the tank.