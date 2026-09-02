Lil Durk’s federal trial has produced plenty of serious testimony, but one name appearing in an alleged text message sent social media into a completely different conversation.

During proceedings in Los Angeles, an FBI agent read an alleged message that prosecutors say identified people and entities Durk viewed as enemies. The list reportedly included NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo, Puke, Alexander Witherspoon, “the feds,” Butter Cup, 69 and Miami rap veteran Trina.

Durk sent a message to someone on his team with an entire ‘opp list’ :

‘trina, nba youngboy, quando rondo, Puke, Alexander Witherspoon , the feds, butter cup + 69 these the MFs I hate and got something against me’ — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 2, 2026

The message concluded with the line, “these the MFs I hate and got something against me.”

That final name on the list immediately caught fans off guard. Trina, known to generations of hip-hop fans as the “Diamond Princess,” became the unexpected centerpiece of online reactions as clips and posts about the testimony began circulating.

Lil Durk allegedly sent someone on his team an entire “opp list” — naming NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo, 6ix9ine, “THE FEDS” and more, saying:



“These the MFs I hate and got something against me.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/iVWZqdqFUm — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 2, 2026

Social media users quickly turned the surprising inclusion into memes, with one post declaring, “Ain’t Nan nigga touchin that one,” while others joked about the idea of Trina being included among the alleged enemies.

The internet reaction has created one of those bizarre moments where a name from a highly serious federal proceeding suddenly becomes a punchline online. For fans familiar with Trina’s standing in Miami hip-hop, seeing her name mentioned alongside figures such as NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo and 6ix9ine was enough to spark immediate disbelief.

🚨 LIL DURK TRIAL UPDATE: Prosecutors introduced a message allegedly sent by Durk to someone on his team where he listed several people and groups he considered “opps.”



The message reportedly named Trina, NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo, Puke, Alexander Witherspoon, the feds,… — Daily Durk (@justin__1000) September 2, 2026

The testimony itself is part of a much larger case against Durk Banks. Federal prosecutors allege the rapper was involved in a murder-for-hire scheme connected to a 2022 shooting in Los Angeles. The government has tied the alleged plot to tensions surrounding the 2020 killing of King Von, Durk’s close friend and fellow OTF member.

Prosecutors have presented digital communications, phone records and other evidence as they work to establish their case. Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

For now, the Trina reference remains one small piece of a much more consequential proceeding. Still, its unexpected appearance has guaranteed that this trial will generate plenty of conversation outside the courtroom, especially whenever hip-hop fans see a familiar name pop up somewhere they never expected it.