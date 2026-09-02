NFL and Roc Nation Unveil 2026 Songs of the Season Lineup

The National Football League and Roc Nation have launched the 2026 Songs of the Season initiative, bringing together established performers and emerging artists to provide the soundtrack for the 2026–2027 NFL season.

Music from the featured lineup will appear across NFL+, @NFL social platforms, in-game broadcasts, stadiums, club social channels and other league platforms, connecting the artists with millions of football fans.

This year’s lineup includes Lil Uzi Vert, Infinity Song, Lismar, Patrick Martin, Soge Culebra, Gio Dee, Lucien Parker, Memphis Bleek, The Cab and Donel. The program also continues to support the NFL’s Inspire Change platform and its focus on social justice initiatives.

“Music and football have an incredible ability to bring people together, and Songs of the Season allows us to celebrate the artists helping shape culture while introducing their music to fans in meaningful ways throughout the season,” said Jessica Boddy – VP, Commercial Operations and Business Affairs.

Several featured artists highlighted the similarities between music and football, including teamwork, discipline, perseverance and passion.

“Football and music are both at the forefront of culture, and they have the power to bring people together and create moments that last forever,” said Gio Dee.

The 2026 NFL Songs of the Season playlist is available now on Apple Music and major streaming platforms.