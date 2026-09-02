This trial update is wild. Federal prosecutors are continuing to build their case against Lil Durk by focusing on the digital trail allegedly left behind by burner phones used during the events surrounding the murder-for-hire case.

Despite switching between multiple burner phones and deleting his iCloud and group chats, Feds nailed Durk with evidence that all his burners still connected to the WiFi up address in his rented home. Same IP Address used when Vonni connected to the WiFi and booked an uber to go… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 2, 2026

Get this, according to evidence presented in federal court, prosecutors showed that multiple phones allegedly connected to Durk were tied to the WiFi network at his rented Los Angeles home. The devices reportedly shared the same IP address, including after phones were switched out and data such as iCloud information and group chats were deleted.

The government’s argument is that changing devices did little to erase the connection between the phones and the residence. Instead, prosecutors contend the home network created a digital link between several devices they say were relevant to their investigation.

🚨 LIL DURK TRIAL UPDATE: Prosecutors played a clip from Durk’s interview with DJ Akademiks in court today.



Akademiks asked Durk about people online saying “Slide for Von.” Durk responded:



“I don’t see the comments no more. I don’t know why though. We different in the Raq.”… pic.twitter.com/aXBJMRcPAI — Daily Durk (@justin__1000) September 2, 2026

That same IP address was also presented in connection with OTF Vonni, who prosecutors say used an Uber to retrieve vehicles associated with the 2022 shooting that killed Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Robinson was not the alleged intended target of the shooting.

The prosecution is also attempting to establish a motive connected to the death of Durk’s longtime friend and OTF affiliate King Von, who was killed in Atlanta in 2020.

Jurors heard clips from Durk’s podcast appearances in which he addressed calls for retaliation, including references to “Slide for Von.” Prosecutors are using those comments as part of their broader argument that the rapper had a personal motive tied to Von’s death.

The digital evidence gives prosecutors another avenue for connecting people, phones and vehicles to the alleged plot. Their presentation is designed to show that attempts to move communications onto different devices did not necessarily break the underlying technological trail.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. His defense continues to fight the government’s allegations as the case moves forward in federal court, with prosecutors still working to connect the evidence they have presented to their broader theory of the alleged murder-for-hire scheme.